In recent debates, presidential candidates have pitted the alleged 99% against the 1%. They are calling for increased government programs in order to more fairly distribute income.
It can’t be argued that many in our country are receiving huge amounts of money compared to the working stiff. It’s estimated that as many as 60% or higher of people 40 and younger believe socialism is the answer to income distribution. They blame the greed of capitalism as the system allowing this inequity.
I believe we should look at both systems. I’m a proponent of the free market or true capitalism as the fairest way to distribute income.
Huge corporations and the many high-tech companies have turned true capitalism into crony capitalism. They pay politicians to maintain their status and keep their taxes low. The 2008 bailout reinforces this. GE, GM, Chrysler and big banks were saved. Interestingly it was a proponent of socialism who engineered the bailout.
The greed in crony capitalism is best illustrated in the sale of Cabela’s several years ago. Tucker Carlson (Fox News) recently pointed out how hedge fund manager and big Republican donator, Paul Singer forced Cabela’s to merge with Bass Pro Shops. He made millions and the town of Sidney, Nebraska, was devastated. Thousands lost their jobs and property values collapsed. It shows that many Republicans are not free market conservatives.
Let’s listen to a person familiar with socialism. Felipe Moura Brasil is a journalist from Brazil who lived through a transformation into socialism. In 2000, Brazil was a stable country with a mostly capitalist system. A socialist, Lula Da Silva, became president in 2002, promising everyone would get richer with better distribution of wealth.
In reality only he and his cronies benefited. He increased government spending, deficits and debt, and called it a stimulus. He increased minimum wage under the label of social justice. He increased salaries and benefits of civil servants and called it investing in the future. He gave high paying government jobs to his allies and called it good governance. From 2008 to 2014 spending grew four times faster than tax revenue. The economy shrank 3.8% in 2015, the worst result in 25 years. Taxes became complicated. It became harder to start a business and register property. Murder and crime drastically increased.
Eventually Da Silva was charged with corruption, involvement in criminal organizations, influence peddling, money laundering and obstruction of justice. The government has been forced to reduce spending affecting the poor and low-income people the most. State-owned companies were reduced and many in government jobs were terminated. It may take years for Brazil to recover. Venezuela is experiencing the same problems.
Socialism is doomed to failure for many reasons. Rather than encouraging independence, it encourages dependence on an unreliable government. Ask our native Americans how that worked for them.
People demand more and more benefits. These become entitlements and eventually rights. Socialism encourages lack of productivity and collectivism. The free market encourages individualism and success. The war between producers and takers always leads to socialism’s collapse.
It’s claimed capitalism is based on greed, but what is more greedy than wanting to take from someone else something you haven’t earned. Free enterprise occurs only by voluntary actions. Socialism can only occur by force to pay for unearned benefits. The free market encourages innovative ideas that make our lives easier. Inventions are the result of people working hard to provide things people want or need. What is greedy in that? Socialism produces a protectionist society with people demanding protection from all of life’s struggles. It can be argued that government policy is the cause of many struggles.
The free market works best in providing goods and services at an affordable cost. Fair and unencumbered competition would put an end to crony capitalism. Under government rules, regulations and taxes, competition is encumbered. In 2008, under a free market, banks and big corporations would have failed and new and better ones would have taken over. People had voted with their dollars and government nullified them. Government’s purpose is not to produce products and it’s not expected to. Private business must work hard to satisfy their customers; government doesn’t. Just try contacting a government agency and prepare yourself for hours of waiting.
I have several friends who work in construction. They’re very hard workers and used to believe the unions mantra that everyone should receive equal compensation regardless of productivity. This goes back to Marxism. They soon realized that fellow workers didn’t need to work as hard as they did to receive the same benefits. They came to realize that socialism worked against their goals in life, that being to be rewarded for extra effort and being better able to care for their families. This was once the American dream that many came here to achieve.
Sadly I believe our younger generations will fall for the false premise of socialism and scrap our dying free market system. Eventually those receiving benefits outnumber those producing and the system collapses, resulting in social unrest. The monetary reset required may well result in an deflationary or inflationary depression. Unfortunately many socialist countries are facing this same situation.
True free market advocates, such as libertarian Dr. Ron Paul, have run for president. Because debates are rigged to the two-party system, Dr. Paul ran as a Republican, and they threw him under the bus.