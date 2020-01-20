Those words about a fair and impartial impeachment trial were the words Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa used and to which Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts agreed to in the oath administered to him on Thursday, Jan. 17, of this year. Chief Justice Roberts then administered an oath to which every senator swore to — an oath to “conduct an impartial rendering of justice according to the Constitution and laws of the United States concerning the impeachment of President Donald Trump.” Each senator then signed his or her name affirming the taking of the oath. Now we as United States Citizens wait to see if our senators fulfill the oath they have taken.
These are the facts as I have seen them presented.
President Trump attempted to pressure a foreign government to investigate a political opponent for personal gain by with holding aid appropriated by Congress and using his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to act on his behalf. Only after this attempt by President Trump was made public was the aid to Ukraine released. President Trump then publicly asked Russia and China if they had information on a political opponent. President Trump’s White House Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney, publicly stated the president was seeking personal gain and the United States public should “just get over it.”
The House of Representative conducted impeachment hearings in which numerous witnesses confirmed President Trump’s intent at personal gain. Several pertinent witnesses subpoenaed by the House of Representatives did not testify because President Trump claimed executive privilege in obstructing their appearance for questioning by the House of Representatives. The House of Representatives could have gone through the Judicial System in order to force subpoenaed witnesses to testify but I believe members knew that President Trump would drag out the judgment in the courts through numerous appeals lasting until after the 2020 election.
I believe many members of the House and Senate believe this president needs to be held in check and are attempting to fulfil their obligation to the Constitution to maintain the balance of power between the three branches of our government.
I believe the public sentiment that elected Donald Trump as president is similar to the public sentiment that elected Jesse Ventura as governor of Minnesota in 1998 and was the main reason I voted for Jesse. Each implied government was the problem and promised reform. However, Jesse could relate to everyday working people because that was his background and he was a military veteran. Jesse gave many of us a refund from a budget surplus and then the World Trade Towers were attacked by terrorists on September 11, 2001. The economy went into a tailspin and Jesse was too distracted by his personal business endeavors to effectively serve as governor.
Donald Trump presents himself as a successful businessman who could relate to everyday working people and who was “going to drain the swamp” of our federal government. From what I have read Donald Trump is not a very good businessman but is a good conman in getting many banks to lend him money. As Trump says in one of his books, it is smart to use other people’s money thereby avoiding personal risk. Through numerous bankruptcies and lawsuits he has avoided fulfilling many of his financial obligations. He has operated his private business in a dictatorial style and is attempting to function as president of this country in the same manner because he does not know how to function otherwise.
I believe many voting citizens in this country want witnesses representing both sides in this impeachment trial and that includes Joe Biden and his son testifying. I think we the public would be much more forgiving and willing to make the necessary sacrifices if honesty and forthrightness were practiced by all politicians regardless of party with commitment to serve the public without regard for personal gain.
What do you think?