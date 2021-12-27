To the editor:
At the end of December, co-directors Maureen Schlobohm and Nancy Ness will retire after successfully navigating through a two-year process of merging two well-established and respected nonprofits, the Steele County Clothesline and the Steele County Food Shelf into one even stronger organization that is well positioned to serve the needs of Steele County far into the future.
“The dedication that both Nancy and Maureen have shown to our community, not only throughout their years as a part of the Clothesline and Food Shelf, but also as co-directors building Community Pathways in the middle of a pandemic, has been nothing short of spectacular. While we will miss them terribly, we wish them both all the best” Mark Rahrik, Board President.
Maureen and Nancy…You have made your mark on our community and we are forever grateful to you both.
All the best!
Community Pathways Board of Directors
Owatonna