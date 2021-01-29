To the editor:

The Salvation Army would like to thank Steele County for helping reach and exceed our goals for the 2020 Red Kettle season. Thank you to all of our bell ringers and businesses that allowed us to have kettles in their stores. Thank you to all of our volunteers, KOWZ Radio, the Owatonna People's Press, and the Steele County Times. It is because of you we are able to assist individuals and families at their greatest point of need.

It is our continued mission to use the funds raised responsibly and help design creative solutions to positively transform lives by providing faith-based care and compassion paired with tangible support to help meet human needs.

Thank you for partnering with us in our ministry of service. God bless you Steele County.

The Salvation Army

Owatonna

