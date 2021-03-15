Did you know that the U.S. is ranked top three in the world and Minnesota is in the top 10 states for the worst sex trafficking?
It is estimated that internationally there are between 20 million to 40 million people in modern day slavery, and the estimated age for a child to enter sex trades is 12-14 years old. I don't know about you, but that just sickens me to my stomach. Especially as a high school student. This month is extremely important because next week the International Conference on Human Trafficking is being in Prague, Czech Republic.
Thousands of kids who have been trafficked are being found and I want to continue to increase those numbers.
I have come up with my own goal of $15,000 to raise this month to give to Venture, which is ab organization that does sex trafficking prevention, rescue operations and holistic survivor care. All the proceeds will directly go to help with sex trafficking that is happening right in our very own cities in downtown, Minneapolis. I am wondering if there are any companies or any people who want to personally support me in this great cause.
I believe that there is no better use of your money than reinvesting into something that provides freedom for others!! We need to end human trafficking!!
Also, this gives you the ability to get the tax break by giving.
This means more to me than you will ever know. A company also has decided to match up to $5,000 of the total, so that makes me more passionate about doing well in this.
I am currently halfway to my goal, which is awesome! I am collecting all of the final donations on March 30. If you are interested in helping me out, you can contact me at bennettmwolff@gmail.com.