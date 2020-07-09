<&firstgraph>It was Will Rogers who said, “People’s minds are changed through observation and not through argument.”
<&firstgraph>It was also Will Rogers who said, “There are three kinds of men. The one that learns by reading. The few who learn by observation. The rest of them have to pee on the electric fence for themselves.”
All life matters<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>For the past six weeks we have watched ‘peaceful protests’. Observation: most of the protests have not been peaceful … rather, they have been painfully destructive.
<&firstgraph>According to a column in the Star Tribune (written by Josh Penrod, C.J. Sinner and Mary Jo Webster on June 19), “More than 12,500 buildings across the Twin Cities have been vandalized, looted or had doors and window smashed. Some have been reduced to rubble, and dozens have been destroyed completely by fire. Others have reported extensive water damage or severe fire damage.”
<&firstgraph>Jeffrey Meitrodt, writing in the Star Tribune on June 6, wrote, “Owners and insurance experts estimate the costs of the damage could exceed $500 million. That would make the Twin Cities’ riots the second-costliest civil disturbance in the U.S. history, trailing only those in Los Angeles in 1992, which were also sparked by racial tensions with police and had $1.4 billion in damages in today’s dollars.”
<&firstgraph>The media has also provided us with an abundance of details about the destruction of properties. It has not, however, helped us understand the human toll. I have no idea how many individuals and families have been totally destroyed financially. I would assume there were individuals who are now bankrupt … their life-savings gone!
All blood is red<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>The media has not provided us with any real details about the injuries faced by our law enforcement officers. Writing in the Cullman Tribune on June 6, W.C. Man wrote a column with the title “More than 400 law enforcement officers injured in riots across U.S., 2 dead.”
<&firstgraph>Writing in “The Federalist” on June 5, Willis L. Krumholtz wrote a column with the title, “Here’s a List of the Police Killed or Injured in the Last Week’s Violence”. His column opened with the words, “Police have been shot, stabbed, run over and hit with objects across the country … These injuries and deaths have been unreported by the national media.” He follows that opening paragraph with the names and descriptions of injuries faced by the police: i.e., he wrote about Shay Mikalonis, age 29. Shay was shot in the back of the head while struggling with a rioter.
<&firstgraph>I remember seeing TV broadcasts and reading about the 1992 Los Angeles riots. From the current age of the “peaceful protestors” it appears that those of us who experienced 1992 neglected to inform or to teach the following generations about the facts of riots.
All history is vital<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Between 1882 and 1968 nearly 5,000 people of color were lynched in the United States, according to the BBC. In its story, the BBC suggested that the perpetrators lived without facing punishment.
<&firstgraph>As an 86 year-old, I have always considered myself a student of history. I thought I had a good grasp of the history of Minnesota.
<&firstgraph>I was shocked during June when I learned about the 1920 Duluth lynchings. In all my readings of Minnesota history I had never encountered that episode of anti-black, racial atrocity.
<&firstgraph>Elias Clayton, Elmer Jackson and Isaac McGhie were among six men accused of raping a white teenager. The charges were false; nonetheless, following a mock trial, the three Black men were brutally beaten before being lynched.
<&firstgraph>I was stunned during June when I learned about the Tulsa Race Massacre. I couldn’t hold back my tears as I read about that horrible atrocity.
<&firstgraph>In the 1920s about 10,000 Blacks were living in an area called Greenwood. It was a thriving business district in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Folks spoke of it as the Black Wall Street.
<&firstgraph>On May 21, 1921 Dick Rowland was arrested — accused of sexually assaulting a young white woman. A white mob demanded that the sheriff hand him over. He refused. A group of World War I Black veterans, with weapons offered to help the sheriff. Some 1,500 whites gathered with weapons. Shots were fired. Whites entered the Greenwood area looting and burning homes and businesses.
<&firstgraph>When it ended somewhere between 100 and 300 Black people were killed and 8,000 plus were made homeless.
<&firstgraph>I read somewhere that the insurance companies (owned by whites) refused to pay for the damages incurred by the Black insured.
Signing off…<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Frederick Douglass wrote, “A battle lost or won is easily described, understood and appreciated, but the moral growth of a great nation requires reflection, as well as observation, to appreciate it.
<&firstgraph>Cain killed Abel! Uninformed religious leaders made sure Jesus was crucified. Have we learned anything from history?