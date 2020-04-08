I’m not entirely certain about it, but I just can’t recall of the first time that I heard of the term “coronavirus.” It is also referred to as COVID-19. However, no matter where I go or with whom I speak, it seems as if it is the major topic of conversation, especially when the news media gets hold of it. It has saturated the airwaves of all of our communication channels.
It unfortunately has superseded all other news stories and world events. I wonder what has happened to the continental fires that have been consuming Australia. Did the fires suddenly go out? How about the earthquakes in Asia or the fires in California? Not a word. We’ve not even had a morsel of news about the national political farce of another embarrassing impeachment trial.
Recently I had a conversation with my son that lives in Seattle. He says that Seattle is like a “Ghost Town” because of the Coronavirus scare. He told me that you could travel 100 mph right smack dab through the middle of town and not have an accident. There is hardly any traffic. Seattle has long been known as one of the most traffic congested cities in the country.
Evidently the major companies like Amazon, Expedia and several other giant major corporations have completely shut down and have asked their employees to work from their homes.
He informed me that there are empty parking ramps and open parking at curbside throughout the city. That’s a miracle in itself. Sports bars, gift, beauty and coffee shops, restaurants, workout facilities, theaters, among countless other establishments and convention centers are closed.
He used the word “eerie” as he described the void of the activity and hustle of one of our largest commerce directed cities in the country. Even churches were streaming there services on TV so you could “go to church” at home in your pajamas. Perhaps that’s not a bad idea.
As he described this mind bending experience, I recalled a movie I saw many decades ago titled “On the Beach.” It’s a story about a global nuclear war that has just taken place and one of our submerged submarines navigated its way into the harbor of San Francisco Bay. With his periscope, the captain (Gregory Peck) glassed the city and discovered that there was a distinct void of all possible life forms and activity in the once hustling and bustling city. There was nothing moving…no trolley cars, automobiles, no birds, dogs, cats or people…nothing was moving! The city was completely void of all motion…it was “eerie.”
Everything seems to be changing across the face of America. Basketball and baseball games are being played to no audiences. Church’s are changing their customary “peace greetings” from a handshake to a fist or elbow bump. No touching at all. And there are those churches who are handing out medical gloves to parishioners. Many churches are in the birth pangs of the possibility of the cancellation of all services…indefinitely!
Some churches have eliminated the common communal wine cup. That’s a very smart idea and wise thing to do anyway. Some have eliminated the handling of the bread or hosts. COVID-19 is having a significant impact on and is definitely changing the way we worship in our churches. That just might be a good thing.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the NIAID Director, stated that “it is spreading at alarming rates and it is furiously attacking the elderly” Gulp! That be me and most of you! He also states that “it is 10 times as lethal as the seasonal flu.”
Every TV network presents some theorist about the COVID-19 as they are all coveting the prestigious position of First Place in the network news ratings race. New programs have been created exclusively for the latest and greatest breakthrough reports and information on the virus.
They have created statistical numbers, bar and flow charts, computer generated interactive maps outlining and pinpointing it’s presence throughout the world and it’s far reaching impact on the human condition.
Noted scientists and doctors have added their two cents worth into the mix too. They have even brought in astrologists and numerologists for their opinions. Almost everybody is competing for a chance to say something scary about it and it seems as if they don’t care who says it or what is said as long as they get someone to say something. Somehow or another I sense a “cry wolf” effect!
International travel to certain countries has been banned. Even the St. Patrick’s Day Parade was cancelled. Perhaps not because of the flu virus scare, but it might have been a legitimate way to keep public drunkenness off of the streets.
Piles of experts are leading the way with their proclamations by stating that it is a “world-wide pandemic.” Some say it can be controlled. Others say it can’t. Who do you believe?
It has brought fear and panic into our stock market. When the DOW plunged, the people panicked. It’s like a “dog whistle for crazies.”
To top it all off, the NIH Director is spreading fear by projecting the very worst possible case and Dr. Fauci says that “it is going to get worse!” Lord help us, the world must be coming to an end!
Oh...and don’t forget the politicians. They all want to politicize it…they all want a piece of the action. Every one of them has a “fix-it” idea for the impact of the virus. They all want to have their face plastered across the media as an election looms in the near future.
Just who are we supposed to believe anyway? There is so much information coming at us that it is hard to sift through all of it to find the truth. It is tantamount to being very thirsty and then drinking from a fire hydrant. Way too much information for me… but it is barely enough for a “news junky” that wallows in it and gets absorbed into it day-in and day-out. It’s like watching a “Dr. Phil” marathon. It’s called sensationalism at its most dramatic extreme!
I think this “virus” thing is spinning out of control. It is a whirling dervish. I believe it is a serious thing but I am completely convinced that it is a whole lot less serious than all of the attention we’ve given it. It seems to be a tsunami wave that is devouring everything in its path.
Politically speaking, it appears as if whoever throws the most money at it cares the most! Everybody wants to make the most dramatic change to lead the way and everybody else feels compelled to follow in lock-step with them for fear of reprisal and/or criticism. It’s the “Pied Piper” effect.
I also believe that history will eventually “lift the veil” and expose it for what it actually is and what almost every person that I have talked to believes…as the single largest hoax of all time! And many are laughing up their sleeve presently to our highly radical over reaction to the Coronavirus flu. Will somebody please blow taps?