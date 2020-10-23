To the editor:
THANK YOU! Thank you to everyone who supported the Faribault and Owatonna Beyond the Yellow Ribbon care package drive.
In just over two weeks, you donated almost $3,400 to help us purchase 186 pounds of razors, toothbrushes, toothpaste, energy drinks, athletic equipment and other personal care items. One hundred eighty-six pounds was equal to nearly 1,000 toothbrushes, over 1,000 energy drink packs and over 100 tubes of toothpaste.
This was our first care package drive and I am so proud and appreciative of everyone’s generosity to help us thank our military brothers and sisters in the 2-135th deployed in the Horn of Africa. These soldiers are from all across southern Minnesota and when they open these care packages and find these items sent to them from home, I can only imagine how happy they will be.
Especially when they find the thank you cards that accompanied these items from you and a number of elementary children from Faribault and Nerstrand.
On behalf of the Faribault and Owatonna Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Committee, Thank you!
Troy Dunn, Rice County sheriff
Faribault