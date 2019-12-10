To the editor:
The city did a great job redesigning the lake Kohlmier parking lot and drive.
I feel the project could use the addition of a few more rocks or posts to prevent joyriders from rutting up the grass around the park. I can sit on my deck during the summer and hear the roar of drivers going in to the park at excessive speeds. Perhaps speed bumps would help deter this. I'd hate to see someone getting hurt at the expense of just having fun.
As for the grass area, if nothing gets done, it will cost the taxpayers money every year to reseed the lawn.
Scott Smith
Owatonna