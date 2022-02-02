...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
Tonight through Thursday morning, lows will range from around
10 degrees below zero in far southern Minnesota and western
Wisconsin to between 15 and 25 degrees below zero for much of
central through southern Minnesota. Combined with northwest winds
of 5 to 10 mph, wind chills will drop to between 25 and
35 degrees below zero for all of central and southern Minnesota
and western Wisconsin.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect this evening for much of west
central through south central Minnesota. At midnight the advisory
expands to encompass all of the coverage area. The advisory ends
at 9 AM tomorrow for west central Wisconsin and east central
Minnesota, and ends at noon tomorrow for the remainder of the
coverage area.
Be sure to dress appropriately if venturing outdoors, including
wearing layers, a hat and gloves. Be sure outdoor animals have
ways of avoiding the dangerously cold wind chills and bring pets
indoors.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30
below zero.
* WHERE...Morrison, Mille Lacs, Kanabec and Benton Counties.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
[Publisher Randy Rickman's] column written on Jan. 8 was a case of “What about them." That is a common use of distraction in an attempt to avoid an issue. I felt it was necessary to respond with some additional information and facts.
The following definitions will aid in our understanding of the events.
Protest: A statement or action expressing disapproval of or objection to something.
Riot: An outburst of uncontrolled feelings: behaving in an unrestrained way.
Insurrection: a violent uprising against an authority or government.
Coup: a sudden, violent, and illegal seizure of power from a government.
The attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 was not and is not the same type of protest as the ones that took place in the summer of 2020.
The protests and riots in the summer of 2020 were the result of the cumulation of years of injustice by people in positions of authority and power sparked by the death of George Floyd.
The Jan. 6 attack was far different. It was a planned and orchestrated attack on the U.S. Constitution to prevent a peaceful transfer of power. That is not a protest or a riot; it is an insurrection. The former President called his supporters to come to Washington DC and to “fight like hell” because he refused to admit he lost by 7,060,140 votes. There were some individuals that got carried away. However, multiple far right armed extremists and others that were bent on preventing Vice President Pence from carrying out his Constitutional duty. Their one and only purpose was to put the former President back in power.
It is estimated that between 15 and 26 million people participated in demonstrations across the U.S. after George Floyd’s death. Out of those protests, 96% of the events involved no property damage or police injuries. Police have arrested 8,500 people that crossed the line into violence. Out of those arrests 617 were in MN and 74 were in Portland.
There were an estimate of 2,000 plus people in attendance at the Jan. 6, insurrection. Of those, 725 people from 50 states have been charged for their part in the violence on Jan. 6. In both situations, the authorities are finding and arresting those who were violently involved.
Our country no longer has a common and collective view of how events occur because of lies, distortions and misinformation. This is why our nation is so divided.