A few columns ago I wrote about the life lessons I learned from our stray, Sally May. In comparison and fairness, I feel I must now ponder philosophical approach to life of one Copper Marie, our granddog.
Copper and Sally are nearly the same age and came to their respective houses within two months of each other. They have grown up together and are fast friends. We share “joint custody” of Copper, as she spends at least half of her time at Grandma and Grandpa’s house. At the ripe old age of 5, she has not slowed down one bit.
Copper Marie is a handful, an acquired taste. She’s the daycare kid that only bonds with those providers who can work with her high energy, attitude and disdain. Luckily, she had such caregivers at her daycare when she lived in northern Minnesota. They accommodated her demandingness by allowing her to accompany them on morning rounds and by allowing her to nap with her friend, Millie, a Bernese mountain dog, whose warmth she appreciated.
Copper believes that life should be lived loudly and at full speed. Her motto might be “go big or go home.” As a pup, this included running up the hills behind her apartment and refusing to return until she was ready. My daughter would often call, telling me to take the animal, she’d had enough and wasn’t going to put up with Copper anymore (with much more colorful language). Then there was the “feathers for days” incident in which an expensive, brand new comforter was destroyed as my daughter slept underneath it.
Apparently lack of attention is not an option, even while sleeping. At one point in time, Copper would wake Mom up every night at 2 a.m. because the policeman neighbor was getting off shift and he was Copper’s buddy. Copper is a good neighbor. And let’s not forget the poor mailman, who has to daily wonder if this will be the day Copper manages to break the window to “greet” him.
The most memorable feature of Copper Marie is her “judge-y” look. One must see it to truly appreciate it. This is the look she gives when her mom fails to feed her “grandpa style” after returning from a visit. Or the look she gives people in traffic on a long road trip when her truck slows down. Copper is not a good traveler, although she has travelled a lot. She prefers to sit on her mom facing backwards in the driver seat. If traffic on the highway slows turning around to give a judge-y look is warranted to get her point across. If looks could kill is an expression that comes to mind.
There is no halfway with anything Copper does. This includes napping. If she is tired, it is obviously written on her face. And when she finally lays down, it is with an audible and lengthy sigh. Mealtime is equally as enthusiastic. It is a race to be done first, which she always wins. And if one of her aunties are fed before her, the person in charge of feeding gets a judge-y look.
Copper is truly a leader, as well. If she were a person (don’t tell her she’s not), she would be the girl everyone wants to know and emulate. She considers herself a “bad ass boom boom girl” wearing her Carhartt coat with the collar popped.
While writing this, I was reminded of an episode from “The Simpsons” from 30 years ago.
Marge was writing her Christmas letter to the family, describing the accomplishments of her children throughout the previous year. With Bart she simply said “and Bart? Well, we love Bart.”
And we love Copper Marie.