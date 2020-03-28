What a week it has been! With the spread of COVID-19, changes are happening all a”round us at a moment’s notice. This rapid pace of change can cause even the steadiest among us to lose confidence, even in things we typically see as rock solid in our lives.
One of those areas you may be struggling with involves your personal finances. It’s natural to worry when the stock market turns into a roller coaster with massive swings every day. It’s not fun when logging in and checking your retirement account balance becomes an act taking tremendous courage. In these troubled times, I would urge you to remain confident in one aspect of your financial lives, and that is with your banking relationship, especially if it is with a well-capitalized, locally owned and operated FDIC-insured bank.
If you have your money in an FDIC-insured bank, then it is in the safest place possible. There is no reason to withdraw large sums of cash. Putting your money under your mattress at home is not a wise move. That cash isn’t insured and can be misplaced, stolen, or destroyed by natural causes. If your cash remains in an FDIC-insured bank and within established insurance coverage limits, there is no risk of loss. The FDIC has a wonderful online tool to help you calculate insurance coverage — EDIE (Electronic Deposit Insurance Estimator). Visit https://edie.fdic.gov/index.html to utilize this tool, along with the front page of the FDIC’s website, https://www.fdic.gov, to learn more. Your local banker can also help you learn more about deposit insurance coverage and the safety that your local bank provides.
In times of panic, people (especially the elderly) tend to be more susceptible as targets of scams and frauds perpetrated by those looking to take advantage of others. Remember to utilize good judgment and common sense if you are approached by someone who appears to be offering you something that seems too good to be true. Do not cash checks that arrive for no reason from an unknown party. Do not respond to unsolicited e-mails or letters requesting you to wire cash. Finally, never provide your private information, such as social security numbers, account numbers, credit card data, PIN numbers, etc., to anyone asking for them. Your local bank will never contact you requesting this information.
Finally, for many years, banks have been required by state and federal regulators to have plans in place to address pandemics and a variety of other potential disasters. Regulators also require banks to periodically test these plans. As a result, your local bank is well-prepared to handle the ramifications from COVID-19 or any other future event. Additionally, there are online and mobile banking tools that allow consumers to make mobile deposits, pay bills, transfer funds, and more. Make sure to take advantage of these tools offered by your local bank so that you can continue to monitor your account and conduct business in any environment.
Simply put, your confidence in a locally owned, FDIC-insured community bank is always the smart move.