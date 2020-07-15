“I hope we shall crush … in its birth the aristocracy of our moneyed corporations, which dare already to challenge our government to a trial of strength and bid defiance to the laws of our country.” — Thomas Jefferson
“If a free society cannot help the many who are poor, it cannot save the few who are rich.” — John F. Kennedy
“Behind every great fortune is a crime” — Honore de Balzerac
“Religion is what keeps the poor from killing the rich.” — Napoleon Bonaparte
“Religious factions will go on imposing their will on others unless the decent people recognize that religion has no place in public policy. They must learn to make their views known without trying to make their views the only alternative.” — Barry Goldwater
“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” — George Santayana
“Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities.” — Voltaire
“I can hire one half of the working class to kill the other half.” — Jay Gould
“When fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and brandishing a cross.” —Sinclair Lewis
“As democracy is perfected, the office of the president represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last and the White House will be adorned by a moron.” — H. L. Mencken
“There are two roads which humans can follow, one of wisdom and the other of ignorance. The path of the masses is generally the path of ignorance which leads them to negative situations, thoughts and deeds. These in turn lead to ill health and sorrow in life. The other road is based on wisdom and it leads to health, true happiness and enlightenment.” — from The Egyptian Book of the Dead
“How fortunate for rulers that men are so ignorant.” — Adolph Hitler
“Anyone can be elected president. That’s the chance you take.” — Adlai Stevenson
“When a man unprincipled in private life, desperate in his fortune, bold in his temper…despotic in his ordinary demeanor — known to have scoffed in private at the principle of liberty — when such a man is seen to mount the hobby horse of popularity — to join in the cry of danger to liberty — to take every opportunity of embarrassing the General Government and bringing it under suspicion — to flatter and fall in with the zealots of the day — it may justly be suspected that his object is to throw things into confusion that he might ride the storm and direct the whirlwind.” — Alexander Hamilton
“Long ago there was a noble word, liberal, which derives from the word ‘free’. Now a strange thing happened to that word. A man named Hitler made it a term of abuse, a matter of suspicion, because those who were not with him were against him, and liberals had no use for Hitler. And then another man named McCarthy cast the same opprobrium on the word…We must cherish and honor the word ‘free’ or it will cease to apply to us.” — Eleanor Roosevelt
“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.” — Joseph Goebbels
“You tell people a lie three times, they will believe anything. You tell people what they want to hear, play to their fantasies and then you close the deal.” — Donald Trump, in his book “The Art of the Deal”
“The popularity of a bad man is a treacherous as he is himself.” — Pliny the Younger
“Every time that we turn our heads the other way when we see the law flouted, when we tolerate what we know to be wrong, when we close our eyes and ears to the corrupt because we are too busy or too frightened, when we fail to speak up and speak out, we strike a blow against freedom, decency and justice.” — Robert. F. Kennedy
“Let us not be overcome by evil, but let us overcome evil with good.” — St. Paul
“We can easily forgive children for being afraid of the dark. The real tragedy is when men are afraid of the light.” — Plato