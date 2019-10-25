To the editor:
Why is my perspective on why we need to vote YES for a new high school in Owatonna unique? I have professional experience in several school districts, including serving one year as a social studies teacher at Owatonna High School during the 2017-2018 school year. I have worked as a secondary social studies teacher, reading specialist, and instructional coach. I currently serve as the instructional coach at Kasson-Mantorville High School.
The current building is not conducive to 21st Century Teaching and Learning.
I equated a large school district with more resources, innovative practices, and newer technology. It was shocking what technology was not available at OHS due to an antiquated infrastructure.
At our current middle school, students are experiencing new, flexible learning spaces. This gives our learners the opportunity for both collaborative and personalized learning which can lead to increased student engagement and better learning outcomes. Not carrying over these experiences to the high school for our children is not fair; they will be disengaged in traditional classrooms.
When I brought my concerns to my colleagues at OHS during my year there, often they did not understand because they could not relate. Teachers were used to not having access to technology which can and should lead to more innovative, 21st century instructional practices. We are limiting our educators.
Modern teaching and learning looks very different than it does at Owatonna High School. We are limiting our children’s learning experiences and potential.
Why is my perspective different? Because I have seen and lived what a high school educational experience can and should look like.
When you know better, do better.
Vote YES.
Ashley Kaplan
Owatonna