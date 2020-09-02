Abraham Lincoln said, “The ballot is stronger than the bullet.”
Thomas Jefferson wrote, “We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.”
The word “men”
In American history no words equals the depth of meaning as the second sentence in the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
When those men wrote, “all men are created equal”, what was their mind-set? I suspect that they were not thinking of both sexes nor were they including persons of other colors. One might ask, “Were they deliberately and intentionally chauvinists, racists, and white supremacists?”
Why was legislation passed in every existing state by 1807 limiting voting rights to Caucasian males only?
The word “women”
Prior to the Civil War women played prominent roles in the Abolitionist Movement (efforts to end slavery) and the Temperance (curb consumption of alcohol) Movement.
In 1848 a movement for women’s rights appeared for the first time on a national scale. Elizabeth Cody Stanton and Lucretia Mott in July of 1848 organized a women’s convention in Seneca, New York. There the 300 women agreed that “American women were autonomous individuals who deserved their own political identities”. There the delegates wrote a document called the “Declaration of Sentiments”. There the document stated that women should be granted the right to vote. The press mocked (laughed at) the women.
The Civil War derailed the women. Women’s suffrage suffered a second setback when congress and the nation passed the 15th Amendment (giving Black men the right to vote) in 1870.
On May 12, 1919 the House of Representatives passed the Susan B. Anthony Amendment (granting women the right to vote). On June 14, 1919 it was passed in the Senate. By March of 1920, 35 states had ratified it. It needed one more state. Eight southern states rejected it.
After weeks of intense debate, Tennessee voted on Aug. 18, 1920. Ninety-six men had voted (tied at 48-48), one man, a 23-year-old, wearing a red rose (indicating his opposition while those in favor wore yellow roses) … Harry T. Burn faced his turn to vote. In his hand he held a letter from his mama. It contained the words, “Don’t forget to be a good boy and help Mrs. Catt (referring to Carrie Chapman Catt) put the ‘rat’ in ratification.” Harry T. Burn obeyed his mother!
The 19th Amendment reads, “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.” It became law on August 26, 1920.
It was Franklin Delano Roosevelt who penned the words, “Nobody will ever deprive the American people the right to vote except the American people themselves and the only way they could do this is by not voting.”