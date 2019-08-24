”Be suspicious if you appear to others as someone special. Be on your guard against a false sense of self-importance.”
— Epictetus
I have come to the unfortunate conclusion that I will never win the Nobel Prize in Literature — most likely because that novel I’ve been working on for 20-plus years remains unfinished and sitting in a desk drawer. Every time I pull it out in hopes of finishing it, I get distracted by the little things, like the need to trim my toenails or wondering how many licks it takes to get to the Tootsie Roll center of a Tootsie Pop.
Because I have yet to win any great literary prize, I don’t have too many journalists pounding on my door asking for an interview. Actually, I have no one asking to interview me. Even when, over the years, I have asked the reporters in the newsroom if they would like to interview me for stories they’re writing, they just shake their heads, snort and walk off in the other direction.
Well, I’ll show them. I decided if I couldn’t get anyone else to interview me, I would interview myself. These are the question I most wanted to hear me answer:
Is everything you write about in your columns true?
Yes, everything I write is true, and most of it is factual.
What does that mean?
I have no idea.
I’m curious about the picture you have included with this column. Is that really your eyebrow?
Gee, I hope so. It’s been attached to my face for as long as I can remember. It could be a parasite sucking out gray matter from my brain, but thus far I have not noticed any lack of cognitive skills. ... I’m sorry, what was the question?
Why do you do that thing with the eyebrow?
I learned to lift my eyebrow in high school. Most boys my age were out with their girlfriends, doing God knows what. It was, after all, the beginning of the sexual revolution, and I was doing my part to be an active participant in that revolution. Well, sort of. At least girls my age kept telling me I was sexually revolting.
So I ended up spending a lot of time alone in the bathroom. Some of that time was spent looking in the mirror and making faces at myself. It was then that I learned to lift my eyebrow. From that time forward, I have used my ability to lift my eyebrow as a subtle reminder of what a loser I was in high school.
So you weren’t a jock in high school?
I’m not even sure I owned a jock in high school, let alone being a jock. The truth was — and is — I was clumsy. No one wanted me to represent the school in a sporting event. They wouldn’t even let me be the team mascot. Our team name was the Pirates. They felt I would give pirates a bad name — and this was in the days before political correctness.
So what did you do in high school?
Well, I spent a lot of time in the bathroom...
Besides that?
I was a band geek and a theater geek. A desire, I suppose, to see my names in lights.
Did you succeed?
I was drum major of the high school band for two years.
The leader of the band, eh?
Yeah, sort of. I played trombone in the band, but played really, really poorly. The trombone has only seven positions on the slide. Seven. I didn’t even have to take my shoes off to count to seven. But somehow I could never find all positions ... at least, not when I was supposed to. The way I figured it was that they made me drum major so I wouldn’t make the band sound bad. As drum major, all I had to do was march and occasionally twirl a big baton.
But I thought you were clumsy.
Hey, I didn’t say I was a good drum major.
Then you went off to college.
Yes, and college was much better to me.
Why was that?
I discovered that I wasn’t as stupid as I thought I was.
How did that happen?
I was sitting in a philosophy course, studying the works of Epictetus, Marcus Aurelius and the other great Stoic philosophers. Suddenly, they were all making sense. I understood them.
For example?
In A Manual for Living, for example, Epictetus wrote, “The first task of the person who wishes to live wisely is to free himself from the confines of self-absorption.”
And that meant something to you?
Yes, and had I read it earlier, I probably would have spent less time in that bathroom.
I noticed that you have your degrees framed and put on your wall. You e earned an undergraduate degree in philosophy and religion, a master of divinity degree, a master of arts in English and I understand you nearly have completed a Ph.D. in American literature. Are you proud of your academic accomplishments?
Yes, but I am more proud of the first diploma I ever received.
Which was from where?
Romper Room.
You were on Romper Room?
Back when I was growing up, Kansas City had more than its share of kiddie shows on television. There was Whizzo the Clown — who was kind of like Bozo’s drunken cousin. There was Cousin Ken’s Carnival, Torey and Ol’ Gus, Uncle Ed’s 41 Treehouse Lane and, of course, Romper Room. My twin brother and I kept sending in pictures we colored and the producers of the show must’ve felt sorry for us and invited us to appear on the show for two weeks.
Why would the producers feel sorry for you?
We couldn’t keep inside the lines when we were coloring.
Did you enjoy being on Romper Room?
Not really. At the end of the show, they served us orange danish and milk.
That sounds pretty good.
Except the danish and milk had been sitting under the hot studio lights while we were filming the show. By the time we got to them, the danish were stale and the milk was warm and tasted sour. But that wasn’t the worst part.
What could be worse than that?
We acted out a fairy tale. A girl who I thought was cute got to play the princess and my brother got to play Prince Charming.
What part did you play?
I don’t remember, but it probably was a troll. No wonder I spent so much time looking at myself in the bathroom mirror.
Which brings up my last question: Exactly what were you doing in that bathroom for so long?
None of your business.