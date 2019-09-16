As an educator, I reflect often on my job. There are many aspects that I look at in my teaching: 1. Am I being effective? 2. How can I be better? 3. What is really working?
And there’s one more question: Do I still love what I do?
I told my wife many years ago that if I ever became that teacher that was just satisfied to reach in the file cabinet and bring out the lesson plans and materials from the previous year every single day, to tell me to quit. Let me clarify that statement: There are many things I carry over from year to year, and some that remain identical in how they’re done, but I’m always looking for tweaks and changes.
For example, I’ve taught The Outsiders to my 7th graders every year except my first year in education. However, I’ve drastically changed the approach multiple times. Sometimes I even change the approach from one section to another within the same year! I can’t imagine not teaching this novel that I think every single student should read.
Of course, I used to say that about Tom Sawyer, until I didn’t teach it for the first time last year. I had reflected on the questions I asked in my first paragraph above and came up with these answers: 1. No. 2. I’ve tried a lot of things but think a whole new book could be better. 3. What is working is the kids enjoy being read to.
With those answers, it was clearly time to leave that book behind, as much as I loved it. And that told me that I wasn’t becoming that teacher who simply relied on what I had done in the past. It took a lot of time and effort to replace that unit, but what I used met with good success.
I’ll be honest. There have been times the past few years where I questioned whether I still loved my job. There were times when the burden of yet another initiative, of yet another way of doing things that will supposedly spell success for every student, was thrust upon us, even though most of us recognized it for the charlatan effort it was. And it got to be so much. Couple that with some more strenuous behavior issues and difficulty with parent support, and there were some days where it became more difficult to love my job.
But that’s with every job. We all have bad days or weeks. We have things that drive us crazy. Do I love my occupation? If the answer is yes, I should be able to overcome the speed bumps in the road.
I realized as I began my 24th year as a teacher that I do love my job. That passion that I had worried about at times is still there. As I sat through some in-service meetings and presentations, I found my desire to do the best for my students in full gear. Some new thoughts and ideas were presented as we follow, like every school district, this strategic plan that’s both brilliant and maddening at different times.
I saw some ideas that struck me as not in the best interest of our students, but instead, in the best interests of being able to present a favorable report to the state. And I made my voice heard. I’m sure there were some people who just wanted to have the meeting be over with, and if that crazy English teacher would just shut his mouth, we could work in our rooms.
However, my passion was in full bloom. Soon, others joined in with my thoughts because they were thinking the same thing. We ended up making a goal that forced teachers and administrators to look at how we’re doing things in a new and tough way. The report to the state, that always has to include the hated MCA test scores, might not look great the first year, but we hope we’re on a path to better motivate our students and help them achieve greatness.
Passion for anything is about wanting to work hard at something and be the best you can. Passion is about using what you love to make the world around you a better place, whether it’s through your job or a hobby such as music or art. Find your passion, find something you love, and put everything you have into it. If you find that passion fade, as sometimes happens, look for something else to inspire you, and in turn inspire others.
This will be the best school year yet! The first day of school and then the first week were amazing, and that feeling of being the best teacher I can be was evident. I’m positive that my passion will be prevalent and my students will be productive!
Word of the Month: This month’s word is solecism, which means a grammatical mistake, as in, “The student’s passion for noticing solecisms all around led to becoming the editor of the school newspaper.” Impress your friends and confuse your enemies!