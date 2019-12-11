To the editor:
We are fast approaching the season of giving with shoppers checking off items on gift lists for their holiday celebrations. But hidden among our population are families who are indebted to our school district for unpaid school lunches. We applaud our school district for its policy of no student going without a meal, regardless of their ability to pay. But despite efforts of the district to collect for these meals, the amount owed for unpaid school meals is nearly $12,000.
Some readers will argue that those debtors should take personal responsibility for their debts. That would be true in a perfect world. But in today's economic climate, many people don't have a safety net for emergencies such as work loss from illnesses or job loss, medical bills or an automobile breakdown.
During this season of giving, wouldn't it be a wonderful gift to help pay down (or even eliminate) these school lunch debts, not with taxes, but with giving; not mandated, but with voluntary contributions. It would be such a relief for these folks to begin the New Year without these debts hanging over their heads.
Please join us by sending a contribution to "ISD 761-Huskie Angels Fund", 515 West Bridge Street, Owatonna, MN 55060.
"For it is in giving that we receive." Francis of Assisi
Kathleen and John Muellerleile
Owatonna