To the editor:
As the former principal at OHS from 2011-2019 and educator for 24 years, every bond referendum I have been involved in typically includes a few community members who provide misinformation. I was fortunate to be involved in all parts of planning for a new high school leading up to the last bond and feel it is important to dispel misinformation that may be circulating.
First, some think a school can be built for less. When determining costs of a new school architectural firms consult with many entities, including construction firms, to calculate the most cost-effective options. These firms look at similar projects that were bid out in the last 1-2 years to calculate the most fiscally responsible estimates for our taxpayers. The current high school bond is well within the square foot costs of those projects and, in some cases, lower per square foot.
Second, some think it would be best to renovate. While seeking input from our community and experts in the field during the planning stages, it was concluded that students and staff would be displaced into portable classrooms for 3-4 years, safety would be a significant issue, the cost for renovating would be more per square foot than building new, and additional costs arise because there are uncertainties of renovating an antiquated facility.
Third, some think the current school is good enough for students to learn in today. However, the way we teach students today is significantly different from even 10 years ago. As a result, Career Pathways is something we studied for close to 8 years. In a new high school, Career Pathways would increase student readiness for college and careers by creating hands on experiential opportunities in health science, ag science, business, culinary arts, information technology, trades, and many other areas, while at the same time, help students understand how to apply math, reading, writing, and science skills to these career areas. Students would earn credentials in many areas that would make them job ready when they graduate from high school. Our current facility does not support the collaborative and interdisciplinary learning spaces, lab spaces, and equipment needed to fully implement Career Pathways.
Please seek out facts at owatonnaproud.org (the school district is legally obligated to provide these facts) and not misinformation that may be circulating. We can make a difference in the lives of our students and community by voting yes!
Mark Randall
Owatonna