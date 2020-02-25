In the current heighten atmosphere of political divide, Better Angels is a national movement of bringing citizens together to sit down and try to find some common ground and mutual understanding of our different beliefs. Rotary Club members have hosted several local events this past year.
President Abraham Lincoln used the phrase, “Better Angels” in the last paragraph of his first inaugural speech on March 4, 1861, just before the start of the United States Civil War as follows: “I am loath to close. We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break the bonds of our affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the Chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely as they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
The “Better Angels” phrase has been described as those positive constructive acts and feelings of our human nature as opposed to the base instincts of tension, fear and hatred.
If you have been reading these Owatonna People’s Press Board of Contributors columns you know Dave Nielson and I have different opinions regarding the causes and nature of current climate change and we both have stated various sources backing up our statements. In Dave’s last column he misquoted me several times and stated I seemed to support the cap-and-trade proposal which I do not. I submitted a column in response to Dave’s article of Feb. 8th but that column has not been printed yet. In Dave’s article he offered to sit down together so I got his phone number and we had coffee together on Wednesday, Feb.19. I showed him a copy of my column that I had submitted to be printed and he admitted some of his statements are done tongue-in-cheek to stir up a response. We still disagree over the effect human activity and generation of carbon have on climate but had more agreement then disagreement on several other issues of common concern. We both agreed there needs to be an increase in the number of citizens willing to speak up and express their opinions and hopefully have sources containing facts justifying their opinions. We had a good conversation even though we differ in our political beliefs.
I believe as citizens we should not allow ourselves to stop paying attention to what our state and federal legislators are doing because their action or inaction does affect our economic, social, family and individual lives. Every eligible voter should exercise their right to vote and hold our elected officials accountable. I think individuals who state they don’t vote because it doesn’t make any difference is exactly what some elected officials want and is more an act of surrender than defiance. I think it is important to keep talking to each other especially if we disagree and attempt to do so in an attentive and respectful manner. If our elected officials are intent on serving their own best interests instead of serving the people who elected them we need to fulfill our obligation as citizens and vote them out of office.
In our present charged political atmosphere we all need to step back and take a deep breath and think before we speak, myself included.