“Gratitude can transform common days into thanksgivings, turn routine jobs to joy, and change ordinary opportunities into blessings.”
— William Arthur Ward
“The discipline of gratitude is the explicit effort to acknowledge that all I am and have is given to me as a gift of love, as gift to be celebrated with joy.”
— Henri Nouwen
Joy, Joy, Joy…
I enjoy the month of December. No matter where I go, no matter what I do…joy permeates the atmosphere. Joy is in the air one breathes
I enjoy the beverages (egg nog, hot buttered rum, Tom and Jerry as well as Wassail). I enjoy the foods (hard Christmas candies, decorated cookies, fruitcake and Stollen — which, without a doubt, is one of the world’s finest pastries).
I enjoy the music. No music is more joy filled than the carols of Christmas (“Away in a Manger,” “I Am So Glad Each Christmas Eve,” “Joy to the World,” “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” and “Silent Night” — just to mention a few).
A number of years ago, I was invited to preach at my first parish. As I came to the church, from within the group a 60-year-old began singing, “Jeg Er Sa Glad.” When he finished, he said, “I have never forgotten those words you taught us in the children’s choir when you were here.”
I love the story that makes December meaningful. A child cries and a savior is born. A child cries and angels sing, “Glory to God in the highest heaven, and peace on earth to those with whom he is pleased!” A child cries and angels sing and shepherds, having heard the choir, say, “Let us go to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened, which the Lord has told us.” I rejoice in the reaction of those shepherds. Luke tells us, “The shepherds went back, singing praises to God for all they had heard and seen…”
December is a season of joy…for me it is a time of expectant waiting and a time for preparation for two significant comings. The first is to prepare to properly celebrate a past event — The Nativity (birth) of the Christ (my King) at Christmas. The second significant coming for which I prepare with joy is the return of my King at what most of us refer to as the Second Coming of our Lord and Messiah – the Savior of mankind.
In December we celebrate, with joy, God’s love for us.
Her name: Mia
Mia is the name of the indigenous American maiden who appears on the carton of butter produced by Land O’Lakes.
Mia was painted, initially in 1928 by Arthur C. Hanson (an illustrator employed by Brown & Bigelow). In 1939 Jess Bettach made a number of minor modifications. In 1950 Patrick DesJarlait (a Red Lake Ojibwe artist) updated Mia’s image.
Land O’Lakes was founded by 320 cooperative creameries in 1921. The goal was to improve marketing, to improve the quality of butter and to increase the profitability of the dairy industry. Using a contest form in 1924 the sweet cream butter produced by the group was given the name “Land O’Lakes.”
In 1978 Land O’Lakes purchased Spencer Beef which it later sold in 1983 to Cargill Meat Solutions. In 2001 it paid $360 million to take over animal feed producer Purina Mills into which it merged its own Farmland Feed division. In 2006 it purchased MoArk eggs. In 2012 it purchased Kozy Shack Enterprises. And, in 2016 it acquired the biofuels firm Ceres, Inc.
Back on Sunday, Oct. 6, I saw the “60 Minute” presentation about Beth Ford, the first female CEO at Land O’Lakes. I hope you will take the time to view it: Google “60 minute” presentation on Beth Ford. Hopefully you will find “The modern American Farmer” during which Lesley Stahl speaks with Land O’Lakes CEO Beth Ford “about the challenges facing farmers today….” It was a fascinating presentation – must see for all Minnesotans.
Land O’Lakes is an agricultural cooperative based in Arden Hills, Minnesota. Its focus is the dairy industry. It has about 2,000 direct producer-members, 750-plus member-cooperatives and about 10,000 employees. These employees process and distribute products for about 300,000 agricultural producers. In 2017 there were 3,963 farmer-owners of Land O’Lakes.
National Fruitcake Day
On Dec. 27 folks in the United States observe the National Fruitcake day.
There’s good fruitcake and there’s the bad stuff. Tasty fruitcake does not skimp on ingredients. Plus, in my opinion, what I call the quality stuff is the cake that has been wrapped in linen cloth, drenched in brandy, and aged.
The earliest recipe comes out of Rome. The recipe listed pomegranate seeds, pine nuts and raisins mixed into a barley mash. In the Middle Ages, preserved fruits, honey and spices were added. Pope Innocent VIII in 1490 gave Saxons permission to use milk and butter in their Stollen fruitcakes (document called the Butterbrief). Fruitcakes became more popular when the American Colonists added sugar.
In 1913 in American, fruitcakes became available via mail order. On The Tonight Show Johnny Carson joked that there was really only one fruitcake in the world and it was passed from family to family.
The Great Fruitcake Toss began in 1995 in Manitou Springs, Colorado. It was held on the first Saturday of January. According to a Wikipedia article, “The all-time Great Fruitcake Toss record is 1,500 feet. It was set in January 2012 by a group of eight Boeing engineers who built the ‘Omega 300,’ a mock artillery piece fueled by compressed air pumped by an exercise bike.”
Signing off…
“Happiness cannot be traveled to, owned, earned, worn or consumed. Happiness is the spiritual experience of living every minute with love, grace, and gratitude.”
— Denis Waitley