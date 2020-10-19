Evidence of an impending winter creeps at our doorsteps. Our trees are starting to lose their leaves and we are preparing for the first snowfall. Most trees (and many people) are dormant in the winter. But did you know that while it may appear that the tree is not doing much of anything during the winter months, they are, in fact, expanding their root growth. The foundation that provides a tree its stability and ensures the health of the tree to provide the life-giving oxygen our bodies are dependent on for survival. United Way of Steele County works much the same way. Throughout the fall and winter, we are building our foundation, so that the nonprofits that depend on us, to help the people that count on them, have the resources they need. You are a vital part of that process.
I am so thankful to work with such a nutrient rich community, filled with caring people that want to make a difference. Did I say nutrient rich? Yes! The right combination of ingredients is what makes for a good soil. Giving of your time, your talents, and your treasurers is what makes you a nutrient rich community. Together, we ensure that every person in this community that needs help, gets it. The week before last we had the opportunity to recognize several individuals for just that, at our Leadership Dinner, graciously hosted by our 2020 Corporate Campaign Leader, Wenger Corporation. At this event we recognized as our Community Volunteer Awardees, Doug Anderson, NRHEG Elementary principal, Jeff Elstad, Owatonna Public Schools superintendent; Mark Ristau, Medford Public Schools superintendent; and Chris Staloch, Blooming Prairie Public Schools superintendent. Our Small Business Awardee was the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, represented by President Brad Meier and new this year, our Innovation Award was presented to Mike Beckman with Shields of Steele. Congratulations again to our awardees and thank you for helping to make this community thrive!
This has been an eventful fall for the United Way of Steele County. In my previous column I mentioned the grant we had received from the Minnesota Council of Foundations. Within four weeks of notification of this grant, and within one week of receiving the funds, we re-granted $20,000 (100% of the grant) back into the community. Our Emergency Fund Taskforce reviewed a total of 12 grants, and it is my pleasure to share with you, that we were able to fund every grant received. Funding was awarded to Bethel Church, Children's Remedial Fund of Steele County, Cultural Diversity Network of Owatonna, Exchange Club Center for Family Unity, Healthy Seniors of Steele County, Hospitality House of Owatonna Inc., Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest, Medford School District, NRHEG Elementary School District, Owatonna Youth Scholarship, The Blooming Prairie Youth Club, and Trinity Lutheran Church. If you have not been following our social media or do not receive our weekly newsletter, I encourage you to sign up today to learn more about our partnership with these great organizations. Thank you to the Emergency Fund Taskforce and United Way of Steele County staff for making it possible to get these funds into the hands of those that need them most, so quickly!
This past week we also had the pleasure of participating in the 2020 Better Together Reading Circles Summit at the Owatonna Middle School. Nearly 50 people participated in person (outside, socially distanced, and masked) or virtually. People from all over our community came together to better educate themselves on the issues around race inequity in our community. Everyone walked away with one action item that they personally committed to complete within 30 days. In addition, each person submitted ideas for action items we could work on as a community. This is just the beginning of a long journey; but I am hopeful that together we can provide a brighter future for every person in our community.
Speaking of brighter futures, Steele County Safe and Drug Free Coalition is working diligently to educate our youth on making good choices, including providing alternatives to vaping, drinking, and using drugs, while having fun in the process. The Coalition has a fun week of activities planned October 23rd through October 31st within the local school districts to promote Red Ribbon week, which is the largest drug prevention program in the nation. These activities raise awareness and provide drug prevention education to youth within our communities. Take time to talk to the youth in your life about what they are learning this week and how you can better support them on their drug-free journey.
Volunteers needed! There is currently a shortage of volunteers in this community. We have created the Volunteers United group page on Facebook to help recruit volunteers and provide volunteer opportunities. If you are looking for new ways to give back to the community, we encourage you to follow this page. We’ve seen some good momentum building and are optimistic that we can help the organizations in our community connect with the volunteers they need to meet the increased need for services.
We know the need is great. Which is why we are committed to doing everything we can to support nonprofits in our community, to meet these increased needs. To be successful, we need your help. If we each give just as much as we can, we will be able to ensure that the services so desperately needed will be available to those that need it most. Give what you can, and it will make a difference. It is our collective giving that makes the largest impact. Thank you for your continued support. We’re on this journey together!