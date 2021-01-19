When I read the poem below it touched my deep tie to nature and bathed me in hope. I wanted it for you during these hard times but the poet, Chris Heeter, was leading a dog sled trip until February. Luckily, her assistant was able to get me reprint permission.
Insurrection
We humans are quite a mess these days.
Ranging from blind rage to unsettled to terrified.
Maybe we’re always like this, but right now
we seem particularly public in our display.
What are we to do with this onslaught of emotions?
I ask myself that a lot these days.
How am I to hold this turmoil
in my body, my nervous system, my soul?
The best I can figure is to feel it.
To let it in past our defenses,
at least a little, as we are able.
Because we are holding these feelings, like it or not.
And to balance that with knowing—deep inside—
that all is well.
That the inner and the outer world are not the same.
There is a place in all of us
that circumstance cannot touch.
I imagine that is how the Anne Franks
and the Nelson Mandelas of the world
withstood and emerged as they did.
Steadying themselves from deep within.
Perhaps it’s similar to a northern winter:
the terrain is covered in ice and snow.
Still. Cold. Quiet. Unmoving.
It’s easy to forget that underneath the ice
the river flows freely.
Life continues.
Frog and turtle sleep peacefully in the sediment.
Beaver, otter, and weasel roam in the in-between
popping up, diving under, eating, sleeping.
Fish still live their fish lives.
Aquatic plants adapt and thicken.
So dig deep, dear ones.
Let yourself feel, in small measures,
the truth of our world.
Then hold softly your tender heart.
Let it drink its fill
from the flowing stream beneath the ice.
Chris Heeter, The Wild Institute
I won’t analyze the poem, but I do wonder: What is that place in all of us, as the poet describes it, that circumstance cannot touch? Is it our world-view about fairness or unfairness that we’ve held since early childhood? Or a belief about how the world works, based on ours and others mistakes and successes over the years?
I think we are in the early stages of a spirit-inspired evolutionary leap of humankind into a world that will ensure basic dignity and opportunity for all. Surely we are seeing the birth pains of that. I also think we are clueless about all the good that goes on in the world. And so, every day I choose to trust that each day, somewhere or everywhere, countless people live with kindness and integrity and self-giving care for others, and hard work for equity and efforts to protect and restore the world’s health.
What you and I believe and live today ultimately creates the world for everyones children, grandchildren and descendants. And, according to activist and public theologian Brian McLaren, “As much as we want it to, the world won’t change until we ourselves become active participants in the expansion of consciousness and the restoration and healing of all things.”