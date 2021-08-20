United Way has a common purpose, to improve lives across the country and the world. How this manifests differentiates based on the needs of the communities we serve. In our community we have served through programs that support health, education, and financial stability.
Last year alone, we served over 15,000 individuals in Steele County. But that is just part of what we do. As your local United Way, we are dedicated to keeping a pulse on the emerging needs of the community. We do this through our strategic impact work. Last year we served over 7,000 individuals through strategic impact.
In addition to our health, education, and financial stability programs, the initiatives that we focus on address emerging needs that are community driven and require everyone’s support to develop viable solutions. As you can imagine this list is extensive. High level, some of the identified emerging needs our strategic impact teams are tackling are economic stability, childcare, and mental health.
While we are all still working through the effects of the pandemic, we are ready to shift into our recover, reimagine, rebuild phase. As we make this transition, we need each of you to join us on this journey. Our official kickoff for the 2021 United Way Campaign will be Aug. 22 at the Steele County Free Fair on the United Prairie Stage at 6:30 p.m. This year’s campaign goal is $800,000. At this event, we will introduce our 2021 Community Campaign Leader. We hope you can join us. Give, advocate, volunteer, this is how we live united.
Text UWSC2021 to 202-858-1233 and join us in changing lives in Steele County.