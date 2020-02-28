During this time together, I explained many times to Bob that we are here on earth for God’s divine purpose and unique plan. I also explained to him that we don’t belong to each other, even though we have been happily married for 58½ years to each other. In other words, we belong to God, not to each other. For we (and the whole world) were bought with the price of the sacrificial blood of Jesus Christ, the Unblemished Lamb of Father God, and each person world-wide belongs to Him (I Corinthians 6:19-20).
I realize now, today, that believing and confessing this absolute truth has helped me immensely to totally release Bob willingly in to our heavenly Father’s hands. For Bob now eternally belongs to God; he never actually did belong to me, his beloved wife and best friend. And it is Jesus Christ, my Lord and Savior, who is my very, very best friend, and forever and always will be.
I also explained to Bob that we Christians must nail all “dross” to the cross of Calvary, even it it takes “up to seventy times seven” (Matthew 18:22). For there is no limit to forgiveness. Jesus says that offenses will come to us because we are human and imperfect. However, we are commanded to repent, to forgive and forget these offenses. Ephesians 4:31 says “Let all bitterness and wrath and anger and slander be put away from you, along with malice. And be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving each other just as God in Christ also has forgiven you.”
Jesus forgave all sins as He hung upon the cruel cross at Calvary. Christians, today erect the Lamb of God’s “Cross of Forgiveness” in the secret sanctuary, in the temple of your inner being, your soul. Then quickly, once and for all, nail them to the cross by asking Jesus to help you to forgive others who have sinned against you, even in the smallest way, shape or form. Never permit offenses to build “strong fences”, nor to build “tall walls” within your heart and mind. Let them go! Christians, nail all dross to the cross! And then continue to walk in God’s grace, truth, love, faith and mercy. Always forgive, and freely live!
Here is another extremely vital verse to my “Long Song”. Nail all “dross” to the cross of Christ. On the cross, He forgave all sin. Nail all “dross,” let them go. Always forgive, walk in God’s mercy and freely live!
And we Christians must remember that we are righteous in God’s sight because of Jesus’ sacrificial blood that for our sins.
Moreover, I explained to Bob that God’s ways and thoughts are much higher than our ways and thoughts (Isaiah 55:8) and that we’ll never be able to understand them. We’ll never know why these adverse, terrible things happened to us, but we must totally trust Him, the Creator of us and the whole universe and everything in it. For “All things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose” (Romans 8:28). And someday, in the sweet by and by, we all will know and fully understand these adverse things and why they happened to us. But then, it wouldn’t really matter in Heaven because all grief, sorrow, tears, sickness and pain will be taken totally from all of us forever! Hallelujah! Praise the Lord!
Praise the Lord! Glory and honor belong to God! We praise and thank the Lord, the Great “I am who I am.” Not just in this present day and time, but for all eternity will every true, Bible-believing, faithful Christian praise, thank and honor Him, the Great “I am who I am”. Hallelujah! Praise the Lord!