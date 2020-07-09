If we think of Minnesota’s trajectory these past few months in medical terms, we’ve been in the ER and the ICU — and some might even say we were on a ventilator for a minute. For the time being though, our condition is something closer to stable.
And the next five years? We’ll be in rehabilitation.
We’ll shift from COVID response to COVID recovery, from our response to police violence to neighborhood recovery and rebuilding our institutions. We’ll recover from an unequal economic recession. And we may yet need to recover from heat waves, windstorms or flash floods before our summer is over.
Emergency response planners often think of their work as a four-phase cycle. Mitigation and preparedness are pre-emergency, focused on reducing risk and being ready.
Response and recovery phases are post-emergency, providing relief and then building back.
The response phase is heroic: we’re all in it together, sewing masks or marching in the street.
But the recovery phase is more complicated. People and places are gone. Press attention dwindles. Money is limited. Solutions are partial, or too slow. People look for someone to blame. It’s sad. It’s frustrating. And it’s the phase we’re entering now.
Hardest of all: We’re confronted with the challenge of imagining our shared future. What comes next? Given the polarized politics of the times, that’s tough.
But building a vision of a tangible, more equitable future is imperative for getting us through.
Minnesota and the Twin Cities can build back together. But to do it, we’ll need to avoid the easy political escapisms that too many of us have turned to in recent years — nostalgia for a nonexistent past, all-or-nothing thinking, a ‘both-sides’ nihilism, or a straight-forward cynicism that says acting through politics never solves problems.
We can start by getting focused on three things.
First, we can improve the adaptive capacity of our families and communities. Crises will happen. We can’t always stop them. What we can do is make sure people and places are prepared. Communities that face structural disadvantages before a crisis are going to be harder hit and have a tougher route back. Inequality, unemployment, discrimination, over-policing, health disparities and education gaps all accelerate, deepen and extend crises.
Second, we need systemic responses to our systemic barriers. Many of the -isms that exclude Minnesotans don’t fit neatly in one legislative committee’s jurisdiction. They’re evasive and pernicious. To overhaul them, we’ll need changes to policy and public opinion and legislative caucus priorities and funding and administrative systems and…, and…, and. There’s lots of work to do and few wrong places to start. Many of our systemic solutions will feel simultaneously overwhelming and inadequate. We should do them anyway.
Third, we can get to work on partial solutions, even in divided government.
For example, the Minnesota House’s People of Color and Indigenous Caucus brought forward tangible proposals for criminal justice and policing reform. The Senate has assembled more modest proposals, but then adjourned before negotiating a final package. They can do this differently in a July legislative session.
Our Legislature should also pass an historically large jobs bill. The roadblock to date has been the House GOP’s demand that Gov. Tim Walz end the state’s emergency declaration, regardless of whether or not there’s an emergency. It’s a nonsensical and irresponsible position. A jobs bill would be good for Minnesotans in every part of the state.
The Legislature should spend $55 million from the state’s Renewable Development Account on projects that support energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions in the places that need immediate disaster recovery aid. It’s a tangible way we can build back better.
The Legislature should authorize the secretary of state to prepare for a safe and secure vote-by-mail election in November. Every eligible voter from any party in Minnesota should be able to participate in our democracy without risking their health or waiting in the impossible lines we’ve seen in Wisconsin and Georgia in recent months.
These changes are just a beginning. But they’re a good place to start. We get to decide what’s next for Minnesota. We can choose the past, or we can choose a more equitable, more caring future — one where everyone belongs.
If we’re courageous enough to make that choice, we’ll emerge from our crises stronger than ever.