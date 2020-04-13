Hope, patience, humor: these emotions and many others are now constant reminders as we go about our daily lives – all in new routines with family at home.
Maybe working from home or at least following new rules at the plant or office. This new snowfall, at least, is a new opportunity for exercise-shoveling, snow angels and snow families. Thankfully, there is enough in quantity to cover all the spring bulbs that I removed leaf mulch from last week. The first daffodils are a bouquet that were the centerpiece of our table at Easter dinner-the first without any extended family.
We do have to hope that this isolation and Staying in Place does protect our neighbors and loved ones. Without technology, where would be? However, colorful artwork shared with those same people-neighbors and family by the students now working on tablets and computers would be so appreciated. A phone call with those alone or with health problems from you would brighten the day of someone else and make you feel good too. Then there are Zoom Meetings for the workplace and family connectedness. Go to Meetings is a regular part of the day. New platforms for communication are in use every day.
Patience is needed throughout our day. With those, we are living with and the technology that does not work the way we expect…our Zoom family gathering Saturday, for whatever reason, did not include our picture, just our voices meaning everyone was laughing too.
There are new ways of using technology at home and for business. Even though UltraOutlets is closed, JJulesFashion.com just initiated a new way of shopping and you can book on line parties. Happy Tails opened the day we all started Stay at Home. Barry is adding fish and all kinds of creatures to the pet selection, as they do have to be fed too. He assured us that a call to 451-1458 for any kind of pet food, including mice for you 200 Steele County families that own snakes—that is Barry’s numbers can be delivered curbside. Many of the stores continue to respond to on-line sales.
Grampa’s Ole Town Meats is open. Just respect social distancing—if a customer is inside, wait outdoors until they leave. Anhorn’s is open for business and have had a food truck on site theses last couple weeks on Saturday so you can have something besides home cooking. CJ’s has fuel. Casey’s is open their regular hours with fresh rolls and donuts each day along with other grocery items.
City Hall and our employees have adapted to various work environments. Three public works employees each have a building to operate from and have done a wonderful job of keeping water, wastewater and were out early Monday morning clearing the streets-hopefully for the last time this spring. Beth is managing the office and Andy is working from home. The doors at city hall are locked. We still want to meet your needs so please call or use email. Patience is key, as the phone line may be busy; and it may take a little more time for an email response.
As of mid-last week, our muni is closed-no off sale or pizzas available. This was a decision made by staff. With all our employees, the hope is to keep them and their families healthy as we work through this challenge.
Straight River Park is closed. No pick-up basketball. No playing on the equipment or even the big rock.
This Staying in Place to Be Safe is a new experience for everyone. Wearing masks and gloves as we go to the post office or do any shopping is a protection message too for everyone we meet.
We certainly hope that these weeks of staying put does minimize the virus that has become a part of our daily living. It is a test of patience certainly, as our ‘normal’ is anything but that. Maintaining a sense of humor and our ability to laugh at little things we just may not have taken time to notice before will keep us sane and enjoying the day. Also, let’s hope we have seen the last of snowfall this season!