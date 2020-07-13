Good manners will take you far, whether in business or your personal life. To have good manners means to make the effort to be more respectful and behave in a socially acceptable manner.
Some might say, that trying to behave or act in a different way just to leave a positive impression is fake. I have had somebody tell me this just a couple of days ago. That is what inspired this post.
But I want to answer that by saying, that by making an effort to be more considerate of your surroundings, of people's feelings, behaving in a civilized manner, dressing appropriately, absolutely does not make you "fake." It makes you better as a human being and helps you put your best self forward. The result? People, work, the universe all respond positively to you.
In this post, I'd like to share 10 very basic etiquette tips that you can start employing in your life (if you aren't already) that will help you advance in your career, in relationships, your family environment, and every other aspect of your life.
1. Smile when you look at/greet somebody. It will make somebody's day.
2. Remember people's names. Because it simply feels good to know that people remember our names.
3. Dress appropriately for each occasion. This shows respect for yourself and others.
4. Practice good oral, hands and body hygiene.
5. Avoid gossiping or speaking ill of others. People will never trust you otherwise.
6. Don't interrupt people. Try to hold a dialogue without taking over the conversation.
7. Keep your phone in your pocket when you are with someone. It is so rude to use it while people are trying to share their space with you.
8. Be on time. Again, it shows respect of other people's time.
9. Show people you are paying attention to them and that they can trust you by holding an eye contact during a conversation.
10. Don't forget to say thank you and please. It's just good manners.
I hope this was helpful. Most, if not all, mentioned above are common sense and basic non-written etiquette rules. They will not cost you a thing but can easily influence your career growth and success and/or become better as a person.