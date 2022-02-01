Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words can never hurt me.
There is nothing true about this statement, and I have seen such great neglect of self control in dangerous communication by many people over the past several years. Whether through social media, texting or in-person, words do hurt and they cause damage that can take a very long time to repair. This matters to me because there is a great opportunity for many of us to do better, and to set a positive example for our children, friends and even those that are strangers to us. I hope it matters to you.
Some may argue that social media, text or verbal abuse is far worse now than it used to be. While I do believe there are more vehicles now to house opportunities for users to attack one another, the concept of intentionally trying to hurt somebody else is not new.
But there is another notion to it that has not changed: we all have a responsibility to do our best to respect others. We all have a duty to encourage others to do the same.
My son engages in different social media platforms, so naturally I make sure to be on those same platforms. Some of them I have been using for many years. Seeing my son’s content is very important to me, but nearly equally important is being aware of how users act, react and interact with one another. And in many cases it is horrifying.
Let’s start with Facebook. It seems to have become freakishly normalized to heckle others for voicing an opinion. I recently saw a user share a post about her view on a current event. It was a fair post, not particularly political, nor something that should spark a great debate, but within a short time, five users reacted to the post with a laughing or angry face emoji, and three others called her “stupid,” “ignorant” or “a sheep.” I’m not sure about you, but that would certainly make me apprehensive to share my thoughts publicly. How sad!
If we could share open and accepting dialogue about relevant topics, what opportunities we could have for progress, collaboration and understanding — even if it means agreeing to disagree.
Other comments that I have seen on social media include calling other users “fat,” “ugly,” “worthless,” and telling other users to kill themselves, or to “make the world a better place by disappearing.” Can you imagine processing these types of comments when you were in middle school, or even as an adult? Sticks and stones, right?
The concept of intentionally hurting others with your words, whether spoken or typewritten, is personal to me. When I was in high school, a classmate left a voicemail on our family’s home phone. My parents and I came home and played the messages, just as we would any other day. I immediately recognized the voice that called me a expletive term and added, “we all hope you die.” To say that this moment immediately upended my life in many ways would be a gigantic understatement. This person had been a friend.
To this day, that occurrence has impacted my ability to trust, and to fear the intentions or actions of others. Please know it also offered me the ability to find strength in new ways and a beautiful group of new friends, but digging through the scar tissue from that moment took a great deal of energy for 17-year old me. And it never had to happen at all, but I could not control that.
Even in recent years, I have received hateful emails and texts, calling me names and threatening me in various ways. As you look at the individual(s) that may have sent these messages, it is often a case of grave insecurity, coupled with anger and a compulsion to control somebody by hoping they fear you.
This is such a common practice in our daily life, but we cannot allow it to become normal. What are the outcomes when you lose your self control and slander somebody? Maybe you have earned a perceived win to an argument. Maybe you feel powerful because you berated somebody into submission. Maybe you feel satisfaction from the act of arguing. Or maybe you’ve even intimidated them enough to leave social media, or to avoid you at all costs.
Would it feel good to know you are the reason somebody doesn’t feel comfortable speaking their mind? Are any of these outcomes positive?
But what if we took a breath before posting, texting or speaking, especially when emotions are running high? What if we considered whether our words would hurt or help somebody else? What if the people that look up to us most could see everything we type or say? What if we inspired somebody to respond respectfully, or deflect with dignity? Choosing our thoughts and reactions thoughtfully can help us sleep at night, and just may ensure others can avoid that pesky scar tissue that hangs with you for quite some time.
It’s funny, as I type this I can almost hear critics of healthy communication claiming I’m “too soft,” or that we need to “toughen up” if we choose to engage in social media. In fact, it almost makes me want to delete everything I’ve written here and start fresh with a new column topic. But that wouldn’t be very courageous, and it wouldn’t be very vulnerable — and we could use a bit more of both if we want to be even a little bit of the change we need to see in the world.