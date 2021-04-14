There is a certain beauty to those days of no alarm clock or specific duties, although it means the few tasks assigned have a tendency to expand into the time allotted. However, just because I’m nearly a dozen years more chronologically gifted than my wife, that doesn’t mean I don’t have things to do. As chief driver and otherwise all-round gofer, that leaves major tasks such a grocery shopping to me.
Thus, I looked forward to those necessary excursions for food, a form of hunter-gatherer mentality, albeit with credit card at the grocery rather than primitive weapons at random game. After making certain I have a fresh mask to fall within recommended social guidelines, the quick jaunt, list in hand, gives me a short window of opportunity to intermingle antiseptically with other humans. Experience has shown that eyeglasses steam up quickly despite all efforts to redirect exhalations, so I leave my fogging glasses in the vehicle to venture out.
Having been nearsighted since at least third grade, the uncorrected vision leaves me doing my best “Mr. Magoo” impression as I wander down the aisles, familiar territory except for the fact that their marketing department has decided that this is the time to rearrange everything for improvements in (insert undecipherable marketing language here) shopping experience. Not all who wander are lost, but many of us are just myopic.
“Hey, Don, how’s it going?”, from a masked couple who look vaguely familiar, perhaps a former coworker, but I’m too uncertain to attempt a specific name. “Fine. And you?’, I respond, realizing that my first name is embroidered on my sports jacket, giving them the clear upper hand. Like Russian babies, wrapped so tightly against the cold winter, only our eyes are recognizable features. At least color variations give clues, but that’s a skill we all need to improve upon.
Meanwhile, my efforts to match my list result in significant squinting. Attempts to avoid that, from experience, have previously resulted in my buying parsley instead of cilantro. I missed the sauerkraut for a few passes as well, finally giving in and doing my best Groucho Marx 90-degree waist bend, to find it on a bottom shelf, as expected, but not where it used to be. The most ridiculous store I ever heard…
The first time I went shopping under these restrictions, my wife in tow because this was all new, she warned me not to interact with people, out of fear we might somehow be unduly at risk for infection. Naturally, the first person I run into was my daughter’s father-in-law, a mostly retired farmer whose routine rarely intersects mine, so a brief, polite conversation — I really would have liked to make it longer---and quickly on to business of shopping. Short conversations are not exactly a Minnesota forte, mine especially. When human contact is more restricted, those conversations, out of built-up need, urgently beg to become longer.
Checking out, with clear plastic barriers, now seems to have caught up with the more bullet-proof version seen at inner city convenience stores. At request, I give my perks number (for pennies off each gasoline purchase) to the teenage clerk. When the muffled sound doesn’t allow clarity, and I’m asked to repeat, the now-automated response: “Read my lips” becomes more joke than admonition. Mission accomplished.
Fortunately, I remember to return my spectacles to my face before driving home. I also realize that masks cover shaving mishaps & incomplete dental maintenance, so there’s always a silver lining. Maybe we should just keep it that way….