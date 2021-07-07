Perhaps taking a Polly Positive pill (metaphorical to be sure) daily would make our lives richer and happier.
It is easy to subscribe to the “isn’t it awful” school of thought, also known as the glass is half empty philosophy. Way easy. But such a philosophy gets us nowhere and contributes to unhappiness and a world of discontent.
We have certainly had our crosses to bear and our lives upended in the last 14 months. As we emerge from the fear of contracting Covid 19 and doing all that we could do to avoid it or to recover from its effects, finding positive ways of looking at life is more important to do than it ever has been.
There are things to rejoice about.
I believe we live in the greatest country in the world. We certainly have our troubles but people risk their lives every day to come here, legally and illegally. Many don’t make it. We enjoy freedom of speech, freedom to assemble, freedom to practice religion as we choose even if there are people who do not appreciate what is said, what the cause people are assembling for or the beliefs of the religion we do not practice.
Our lives are filled with people who care about other people, or so I hope. We are fortunate to have friends and neighbors and family members who share this thought. Our community and our lives are better for it.
Our days are filled with challenges, some large, some small, and opportunities, some large and some small. Subscribing to the theory that things are awful takes up a lot of time – time that can be used for positive actions. Instead, think of what could be accomplished if we said, “isn’t it great” because it is.
Minnesotans can chat about many subjects. We are good at that. Awhile back in one of those chats about everything and nothing, a friend told me she wasn’t the kind of person who looked at the cup as half full but, instead, she saw it as half empty. I told her I thought she had it reversed. She went on to tell me she was a cynic and didn’t feel comfortable looking at things in a positive manner.
Polly Positive she was, and is, not.
I confess, dear readers three, that there are things that happen around me that I find difficult to make into lemonade. I can’t understand why an 88-year-old woman would reject the idea of vaccination because she worries about long-term effects. I can’t understand why anyone rejects the task of vaccination. It’s easy; it’s free; and it helps.
I don’t really get what seems to be the current fad of roundabouts or rotaries. Some are OK and seem to keep the traffic moving safely. I really hate the one on Grove and Rose in Owatonna. I feel as if I take my life in my hands every time I am using it. It’s too small for the intersection. Some drivers speed up and blow their way through. On the other hand, I have found ways to avoid it.
Maybe, that’s the Polly Positive pill working.