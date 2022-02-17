The winter months are a time to rest, regroup and start planning for the spring and summer. I know the seed catalogs are being looked through and seeds may start arriving in some of your mailboxes. But there are some other things you can be thinking about and begin to prepare for in your yard.
Winter is the perfect time to prune your woody trees and shrubs. The word “pruning” sends me into panic mode. I want to make sure I do the right thing for the right plant. So hopefully after I finish this article we all will have a better understanding of the how, what, and why we need to do this.
The why: We prune to improve the shape of the plant. We need to cut out dead or diseased branches and also branches that have crossed each other in the growing process. It also allows us to open up the canopy of trees, helps with airflow, and by allowing more light to stems and branches.
Late winter is the time to trim the following deciduous trees - maple, oak, elm, crabapple, hawthorne, mountain ash, birch, beech, ironwood, and linden. Evergreens like, spruce, pine, and fir rarely require pruning. Some varieties of spruce, arborvitae, juniper, cypress, yews, and hemlocks can be loosely sheared in late winter or early spring.
These shrubs can be pruned now if the rabbits have not already done that for you: alpine current, barberry, buffaloberry, burning bush, dogwood, honeysuckle, ninebark, peashrub, purple-leaf sandcherry, smokebush, and sumac.
The how: Remove, dead or diseased branches or ones that are growing downward. Remove limbs along the trunk of the tree if they are bigger in diameter than the main trunk. Remove suckers coming from the roots or around the base of the tree. Make your pruning cuts close to the branch collar at the base of the limb. Remove large limbs first, starting at the top of the tree.
The what: The right tools make this job a lot easier. A good pair of pruning shears is a must. Remember to keep them clean and sharp, it is amazing how much easier your job is with a sharp pair of shears. Lopping shears and hedge shears are also good tools to have depending on what you have to prune. I have both and they are invaluable to me. Hand saws also come in handy. I was removing some dead shrubs and I literally had to saw them loose to remove them. Pole saws and also chain saws are needed for those larger jobs.
This is just a quick overview of pruning. The University of Minnesota Extension has some great fact sheets that go into more detail. So go to the University of Minnesota Extension Page - extension.umn.edu and type in the search bar "pruning trees and shrubs." That fact sheet has pictures of the best way to prune, very helpful.
So I hope the word pruning doesn’t send you into a panic mode like me. I feel like I am hurting the plants when doing it, so I have to convince myself it is for the betterment of the plants! Happy pruning!