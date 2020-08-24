Ours is a fast-paced, convenience culture. We want what we want and we want it NOW. Fast food. One day delivery (same day, if we can get it). Higher education and training delivered online based on our schedule. Instant messaging.
None of these are bad things. I love the convenience technology has given us. I can order groceries online and get them delivered to my home within two hours if I pay a fee. No human interaction required. Online classes allow me to write on my screen and read other people’s responses, but again no actual human interaction is required. I’m sure many people miss the human component of life.
While we have seemingly overcome “time,” there are a few instances in life left where time stops and reminds us how much we are at its mercy. A stomach flu, for instance. I know it will be over for me in a matter of hours, but can we just get there? Twelve hours can seem like days. Other illnesses or diseases of a more serious nature can stop time for an individual for a long period. Women going through menopause (yes, I consider this a disease having successfully endured it) realize that planning is limited from one day to the next as the symptoms can vary in intensity. I could be severely depressed one day, without reason, and unable to function. The next I could be on what appears to be a caffeine high. Fun times for sure. These go against our convenience mentality; our fast-paced culture.
Then there’s grief. For the person who has died, time stops. Literally. But for those who remain, grief becomes an inescapable demon. Grief has no rules or manners. It comes to take up residence in the home and life of the person who grieves, like a daunting presence that demands that you recognize it and cater to it. Grief is uncomfortable and not at all convenient.
Some try to avoid grief through alcohol or busyness. This tactic may put off grief for a while. But at some point, the reality of what grief demands will manifest, unless one chooses to stay intoxicated for the remainder of life. Grief still wins in that case. And death steals two lives rather than just one.
Some seem to think grief is dependent of the age of the one who died. If a young person dies, grief should be more intense than if an older person dies. “Well, he lived a good long life” is something we often hear. Which means nothing to grief. Grief is as intense as death’s finality.
There are also those who think that they can tell grief when it’s time to move on, in their own life or in others, like they believe grief has a shelf-life. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work that way. When my friends lost their sons, after six months or a year, people would assume that they had moved on and make comments to that effect. They were no longer supposed to have tear-filled days, intensely missing their sons. Grief is personal and should be respected as such. We shouldn’t judge how another grieves or question the length of time they take. (Or make insensitive comments to that effect).
Grief, once it comes, is for a lifetime. The circumstance of one’s life have been altered by death. The stages of grief aren’t sequential nor is there a set amount of time for any given stage. After accepting death, grief could decide that I need to be angry again and I must once again process that. Grief is one of the things in life that we cannot make fast-paced or convenient. No matter how hard we try. Grief will have its way.
This column is written in memory of Dan, whose recent death has brought grief to live at our house and the houses of all those whose lives he touched. Rest well, Dan. We miss you.