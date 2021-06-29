To the editor:
I am writing in response to Philip Heim’s letter to the editor in the June 23, 2021 edition. First of all, how old is Philip Heim? His rose-colored view of the world situation sounds rather childish.
Regardless of his age, he seems to have failed geography. In answer to his questions regarding the countries in North America, no, the United States is just one country on the continent of North America. Below that is the continent of South America. Both continents are made up of several countries. None of which are responsible for any other, especially when it comes to immigration.
Every country’s top priority is its own citizens, not every citizen from every other country in the world. The U.S. is not, in any way, obligated to take care of every person who chooses to cross its borders. Mainly because it’s not mathematically possible. Even though this country may be rich by most other countries’ standards, it is not rich enough to feed and/or house every person in the world! Have some common sense!
Trump’s “America First” policies were simply to help this country grow economically in order to allow its citizens to live better. If this country is constantly trying to figure out ways to enhance the living conditions of all other countries while ignoring its own people, it will no longer be worth immigrating to. We are already rapidly descending into Third World conditions in many of our major cities. So if we can’t take care of our cities, how can we take care of the world? Empty promises mean nothing.
And words like “we as citizens of the world are all part of the human family and we need to work together for our mutual survival” remind me of folk songs of the 1960s that were always preaching brotherhood for all, etc. Which was pure propaganda for communism. That’s how long the communists have been working to convince everyone how perfect a world they can create for us.
But here’s the ugly truth: While they sing about freedom for all, we become slaves. While they welcome the world with open arms, our country descends into filth, disease, chaos, and anarchy. Just look at Portland and Seattle. They’re examples of what is to come to us all. Between 1925 and 1965 there was very little immigration in the U.S. That was our golden period. We were safe then. We were free. Flowery words do not make us safe or free. Neither does welcoming the world to live here.
Deborah Williamson
Owatonna