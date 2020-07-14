I am generally optimistic, so initially I thought this COVID thing was going to be a few weeks, maybe a month or two. It’s July, and here we are.
As I was bemoaning how our life has changed a few months back, one of my adult kids reminded me that had COVID-19 not happened, he wouldn’t have moved home, and we would have missed out on all this precious extra time with him. And that is a good thing, right?
As much as I don’t really care for change, there have been some blessings with this stay-at-home experience. I witnessed my 5th child’s graduation with my graduate inside a car, in a parking lot. I wasn’t looking forward to it, thinking it would be stuffy in the car and that we would feel disconnected from the ceremony. However, as my daughter’s name was announced, we cheered and honked. She chose her own graduation theme song. It was no Pomp and Circumstance but personalized the experience for her. As a “B” name, our graduation highlight peaked fairly soon into the litany of reciting the graduates’ names. We used the time to strategize how to most expediently exit the parking lot. We returned home to enjoy cake within 50 minutes. I might advocate for drive-in graduations for my last two kids!
With no evening activities and limited places to go on the weekends, we continue our game-playing. I am not endorsing any of these games. Until they come up with a game where people don’t get mad when they lose, we need to keep advancing as a society. Kan Jam can be purchased for 40 bucks. It consists of two pieces of flexible plastic formed into a “can” and a frisbee. I need to come up with something so basic that will make me millions. Players throw the frisbee to their teammate who slams it into the can for three points or hits the can for one point. There is no running involved, so I was invited to play. Unfortunately, amongst my deficits, I have terrible eye-hand coordination, and I am incapable of throwing a frisbee. “It’s all in the wrist,” a kid claimed.
My wrists function just fine. I was enthralled watching my grandma peel potatoes. She was a master and could peel a potato in 15 seconds. “It’s all in the wrist.” I peel potatoes at 3-4 times the rate of my kids. Also whisking. “It’s all in the wrist.” I whisk ingredients like a madman, mixing things as quickly as an electric blender. But the art of throwing a frisbee eludes me. I usually was partnered with the most talented kid. I observed a certain resignation in their eyes: “My chances of winning with mom are probably the same as finding toilet paper in April.” During one particularly intense game, a floater came right towards me. I misjudged the timing, and the frisbee smacked me on the bridge of my nose which I initially thought was broken. Fortunately, it was just bruised as was my pride. As soon as the kids knew I was ok, they proceeded to make fun of me, incessantly. To regain my dignity, we had boiled potatoes for a week.
And finally, COVID-19 provided me the time to get to know my new daughter-in-law. She and my son married in May and have lived at the house until they move next week. She is a sweet, calm presence within the home. Unfortunately, she has gotten to know our family more than she ever envisioned. She has been roped into playing Catan, a board game that I haven’t played because it reminds me of the anguish and frustration, I felt playing Monopoly as a kid. There is a lot of yelling. I think they are trying to build cities and conquer the world. I hear things about buying wood, brick, stone and sheep. Secretly, I hope they all are planning to build their own homes and move out. My experience is boys/men almost always win these games. Is there a gene that gives males an advantage even in make-believe world domination? Have you ever heard of a world conqueror named Shirley or Penny? There is a lot of: “that is not fair.” “this is bull crap.” “Why are you playing a game that causes such frustration?” I ask. I get no response.
I am a bit concerned about how much our new family member has acclimated to the household. “How much will you give me if I eat the rest of these Oreos?” My kids are always asking me if I think they can consume a huge quantity of groceries. This is illogical to me. I buy all the groceries. I am not going to pay them to eat. “I will give you five bucks if you don’t eat for three days.” This would be a challenge I could get behind. I was surprised when my daughter-in-law instead of being repulsed at the whole idea of rewarding gorging, said, “how many Oreos are left?”
Later our dinner conversation took a sudden twist when someone asked, “if you could have an extra body part, what would it be?” The first kid said, “a mouth, so I could eat twice as much.” They also aren’t respectful of my food budget. My daughter-in-law inquired, “wouldn’t you want two stomachs then?” I thought, “woman, why are you even trying to apply logic to this lunacy?” Another kid said, “I would want an eye in the back of my head.” “Name four times when that would be helpful,” I said. “Well, if someone was sneaking up on me. And, if I was playing chess.” “How would that help?” “If I looked away, I could still see if they were cheating.” “Well, wouldn’t they see that you have an eye in the back of your head?” “I would have a patch over the eye,” the child said. At this point the daughter-in-law gave a look that I have frequently witnessed in the past two months. A look that reflects bewilderment, amusement, and a bit of horror. It has been a joy getting to know her. I am not sure she would say the same thing.