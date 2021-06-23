We are finally losing the “mask up” signs and the new normal may soon become the old normal. It is probably time to consider a ceremonial mask burning to cleanse the spirit. I am going to give you a couple alternatives.
Save the burning for the cheap baby blue jobs that were made in China and probably, all things considered, should have been shipped to the USA free, as retribution. Instead, you can bet your sweet bippies, they made a fortune. I give you a couple fairly good reasons to preserve the rest.
First and foremost, we have washed our hands and every available surface with antibiotics of some sort or other, washing them finally into the water and land which ultimately creates another group of super bugs to challenge the world. There is no end of mutations that are going to surface. Find an old shoebox, a sharpie to mark it and box up those leftover masks. Stick it on the top shelf in a closet and wait. I greatly fear we haven’t seen the last of them. Just when we have gotten used to dramatic gilded masks with sequins, faces, gigantic lips and animal snouts to decorate them; just when new businesses have sprung up and sewing enthusiasts have found a new calling, it is old news!
There is a second possibility. We may have something on hand that our great, great grandchildren will take to the Antiques Roadshow of their day. OK, so it sounds ludicrous today but if we had only saved that first Barbie doll or early Marvel comics we might have financed our retirement. I am amazed at the price that a poor sketch done by a famous artist will bring. And to think that artist almost scrapped it. I can visualize an unopened package of even the cheapie blue jobs going for a rocket price.
Well, you probably won’t believe either of these ideas but you must know by now that masks were never a nefarious plan by the revolutionists to protect us from those facial recognition machines that could track our every move. That idea is even more far-fetched than the gilded mask collection that is going to make your relatives rich. Just saying! It could happen!
I have been blessed with masks from my sewing friends whose charitable giving was relentless and quilting groups took on mask-making to help out. At one doctor’s office I encountered masks with a front panel of clear plastic. The gals assured me that they wore them for their deaf patients who needed to be able to read their lips. It also presented a smile, which had been sadly missed. I have seen some extravagant masks on celebrities that matched their extravagant outfits. Wouldn’t you know that some managed to make it a fashion statement!
Just when I managed to tell when there was a smile in someone’s eyes I can now deduce a radiant unfettered smile, maskless! Perhaps that is the real miracle! We can go back to smiling and make someone’s day.