A few years ago, I spent a couple of weeks in Ukraine. It was a beautiful country with a complicated history. My son was in the Peace Corps and was an excellent translator during my visit. Ukrainians can spot Americans easily because we make eye contact and smile a lot. On the street and in stores, you don’t see a lot of smiles, people go about their business. Even in the large gathering spots, you see pods of people who are laughing with their close friends and family but not interacting much with others.
When I spent time with a family there, I asked thousands of questions about why people were the way they were. The grandpa of the family said that in his lifetime, his part of the country had been occupied by Germans and Russians. He’s had family members executed and he himself went to prison for speaking Ukrainian instead of Russian.
During my visit I also met with the owner of a newspaper in Lutsk who had been threatened to have his newspaper shutdown and sent to prison because he was critical of government officials.
We went for a walk around the family’s neighborhood and didn’t talk to neighbors. I even noticed that when I asked questions on our walk about sidewalks, sewer & water, and other infrastructure things, the answers were in a quieter tone. Home ownership and land ownership is iffy and seemed to change with every occupation.
Near the end of my trip, I had the best conversation with the dad of the family who I had become close with. I asked him about the seriousness in the public spaces, no talking with neighbors, foreigners who smile, etc. He said that during the occupations, neighbors turned in neighbors for different things, he saw neighbors dragged away from their home after being turned in for some reason by a neighbor. He said that’s why he believes people are so private.
We got it made in the United States. We can smile, talk with our neighbors, purchase things all day long with a reliable currency and celebrate our freedom, or can we?
Sometimes I don’t sleep well and check out Twiiter in the middle of the night. Last night, I saw a tweet from the City of Santa Monica that scared me and infuriated me at the same time. The tweet said, “If you’re out and about and notice a business isn’t making sure their customers are in compliance with the mask mandate, you can call 3-1-1, and they will send one of our Health Ambassadors (to) do a business check.” The tweet was lambasted in the comments and for good reason.
This is dangerous. This must stop at the border of any state that enacts this kind of tactic. We can encourage safe behaviors without turning on one another.
This must stop, and if there is anything that unifies us as Americans, it should be the common goal of not allowing a president, governor of local official to faux-deputize residents who turn in their neighbors. What are we becoming if we feel good about dialing 3-1-1 to turn in a non-compliant resident or business? It’s not neighborly.
This is dangerous; the action it encourages rips at the heart of America’s promise. Life, Liberty and the pursuit of happiness trumps politically-driven mandates. Personally, it got my attention; professionally it got my attention; and as a grandfather, it infuriated and mortified me. Is this what we want to leave for the next generations? We can’t allow this to happen in our community … ever.