My sister, Mildred left us about four years ago this month of March. There were six of us Klinkhammer kids, Mildred being the eldest. The other five of us did manage a reunion of sorts that winter up north near Long Prairie that Mildred did thoroughly enjoy. It was a fabulous way to bid a fond farewell.
Millie was 14 months older than I but we did have a closeness. In the fall of 1936 Mildred entered first grade at Cogswell Elementary School. Not content to only be a good student, she took it upon herself to also be a teacher. By the time the school year of 1937 arrived, Mildred’s little brother had been taught everything she had learned. The end result was Wayne was bored stiff and Mrs. Olson was bored trying to keep me interested so on Dec. 1, I became one of Mildred’s classmates in the second grade. Class size was about 20 students so first and second grades shared the same room and the same Mrs. Olson. We remained classmates all the way through grade and high school.
We were much more than classmates and siblings. We became good friends as well and looked out for one another quite nicely. As I recall it was Christmas 1942 when we sneaked downstairs after Santa had left. We were delighted to stumble across a pair of ice skates. We spent a good bit of time that night working out a system of sharing them that would work very nicely for the two of us. What a nice surprise when morning came and, lo and behold, there were two pairs of skates! Those skates were used a good bit.
It was the following year, 1943, when we moved about three miles east to our new home. Mildred and I became 8th graders in a new school district. We were no longer Cogswell Comets and became Forman Phantoms at the Forman High School District. It was nine miles to Forman and only six to Cogswell but one cannot argue with bureaucracy. The Forman school did have something Cogswell did not though and Mildred and I enjoyed it very much with our new skates. The front yard of the school faced about a twenty acre pond called Lake Lithia that was an ice-skating Mecca.
The North Dakota rules at that time required school attendance through the age of 16 or through 8th grade. Our class became high school freshmen minus about six or seven farm lads who decided their schooling was done and our class size then dwindled to 23 of us. Mildred and I were warmly accepted even after coming from the Cogswell district. We were both class officers during our junior year and we played major roles in the junior class play, The Secret Door, and graduated together with the class of 1948.
Following up with what she started with her little brother, Mildred opted to seek a career as a school teacher. At that time teaching certificates were obtainable if one matriculated through two summer school sessions plus one full year of college. The result was she became a teacher at the school in Brampton about a half dozen miles from the family farm. The town of Brampton no longer exists and at that time the school had eight grades of which she taught the first four. It was about this time she became Mrs. Henry Wilberts and life became very interesting for both Mildred and Henry.
After farming for one year Henry somehow became a steamfitter and secured a position in a taconite plant on the iron range which led them to a small farm site near Pengilly, Minnesota. As time went on the stream going through their property was adversely affected by a mining company. This resulted, fortunately for them, as the mining company was forced to purchase their property at a rather handsome sum. They were able to get another farm in the same area. After a bit they tired of northern Minnesota as another opportunity arose, this time in southern Minnesota.
It has always been a bit of a mystery to be whether Mildred and Henry were constantly bored or if they simply enjoyed new challenges. Over the years their mailing address changed from Pengilly to Bricelyn to Madison Lake to Wheaton to Pelican Lake to Long Prairie and not necessarily in that order. In Bricelyn they converted the municipal liquor store into a thriving restaurant. While they were doing that Doris and I spent a fond evening and night with them chasing and nabbing a couple of raccoons.
From Bricelyn they journeyed to Madison Lake where they remodeled a deserted 2-story dairy barn into a “place to go” eatery called The Barn which I think may be still in operation as a bed and breakfast. They continued “lake hopping” with a stop at Pelican Lake where they remodeled one house and built another while they were busy developing some lake real estate. Then it was off to Wheaton, Minnesota. Henry took a shot at harness racing and Mildred spent some time at a craft and hobby shop. While there she created the model cottage that is pictured herein along with a pic of the much younger Klinkhammer kids.
Looking for new areas of interest they settled onto a hobby farm near Long Prairie formerly the home of an Amish family. This provided them with new challenges and it served also as the last reunion site for Mildred and her five siblings. We had a wonderful time rehashing old adventures of the six of us. This was about four years ago and we still miss her and talk about her with many fond memories.