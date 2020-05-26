Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN FREEBORN...STEELE AND EASTERN WASECA COUNTIES... AT 454 PM CDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER ELLENDALE, OR 14 MILES NORTH OF ALBERT LEA, MOVING NORTH AT 30 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... OWATONNA, ALBERT LEA, WASECA, MEDFORD, NEW RICHLAND, CLARKS GROVE, ELLENDALE, ELYSIAN, GENEVA, HOLLANDALE, LEMOND AND CLINTON FALLS. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 35 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 11 AND 49. INTERSTATE 90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 156 AND 164. U.S. HIGHWAY 14 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 152 AND 178. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. THIS STORM MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.