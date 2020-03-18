If you ever wondered how quickly things can change, just revisit the events of the past week or two as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have gone from telling people to wash their hands to watching the governor close schools, bars, and restaurants.
Similarly things have changed at the State Capitol as well. Talks of tax relief and bonding bills have been set aside in place of coronavirus preparedness. Because the actions have been fast and furious in St. Paul lately, I wanted to provide the most recent updates.
LEGISLATURE ON STANDBY
The House will formally remain in session, but going forward meetings and floor sessions will only be taking place on an on-call basis until April 14. Please note that this does not mean my work is finished. I am still working for you, and if you have legislative questions or comments I want to hear from you. Please contact me any time by email at rep.john.petersburg@house.mn or by phone at 651-295-5368.
COVID-19 EMERGENCY FUNDING BILL SENT TO GOVERNOR
Early Tuesday morning, the legislature unanimously approved in the House and Senate $200 million in additional funding to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding adds to the $21 million passed last week to assist the Department of Health and local health agencies, making resources available to hospitals, providers, ambulance services, long-term care facilities, and other entities who will be involved in the response to this outbreak.
There are taxpayer protections in the bill including legislative oversight, consequences for unauthorized use of funds, and returning money that goes unspent back to the general fund.
Legislators will continue to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak as it unfolds, and take additional measures if necessary to maximize our state's ability to respond and care for those who are ill, at-risk, or dealing with the consequences of the widespread school and business closures.
UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE BENEFITS
Gov. Walz has issued an executive order to ensure workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic have full access to unemployment benefits. If your employment has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, visit the Unemployment Insurance Program website at www.uimn.org to learn more about applying for unemployment benefits online, or to seek answers to your questions.
Also, a note to our small business owners: we continue to discuss ways to help as you face this unprecedented crisis, and I will keep you posted on any legislative progress.
HELPFUL COVID-19 WEBSITES
Below you will find the best places to receive the most accurate COVID-19 information, and if you have questions I urge you to visit these websites first:
The Minnesota Department of Health's COVID-19 page is: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html
The Center for Disease Control's COVID-19 webpage is: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
The Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 page is : https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/symptoms-causes/syc-20479963
SCHOOLS AND DAYCARE
The Minnesota Department of Health has a hotline available related to schools and/or childcare. Call (651) 297-1304 for more information.
Do you have questions about your school district's COVID-19 response? Visit the following:
Owatonna: https://www.owatonna.k12.mn.us/
Waseca: https://www.waseca.k12.mn.us/
Please stay healthy, and I will continue to update on the latest Capitol news as it becomes available.