The current pandemic has impacted just about every aspect of everyone’s lives. This is the case not just for our clients but also for those in our organization who serve as their advocates. A delay or a change in one process or in a particular component of the system generates a ripple effect that can have far-reaching implications in so many ways on so many lives.
This is a time of broken systems. For example, there are currently more than 200 jury trials waiting to be scheduled in Rice County. This backlog impacts all of the people involved in the system including victims, witnesses, judges, lawyers, and juries and, as with so many things during the pandemic, there are no easy answers as to how best to proceed.
While some people wonder if we’ll ever be able to get back to normal, others argue that that should not be our goal. Perhaps this current situation provides us with an opportunity to construct a future that is better than the “normal” that was.
I particularly appreciate this related quote from Sonya Renee Taylor who is an author, poet, educator, and social-justice activist:
“We will not go back to normal. Normal never was. Our pre-corona existence was not normal other than we normalized greed, inequity, exhaustion, depletion, extraction, disconnection, confusion, rage, hoarding, hate and lack. We should not long to return, my friends.”
It is exactly this goal of taking advantage of these challenging times that has motivated many local organizations to revisit our existing processes to determine how we can better work together to improve the quality of life for the citizens of Rice County.
Let’s take a look at what a few local organizations and coalitions are doing.
The Rice County Chemical and Mental Health Coalition combines the efforts of the former Rice County Chemical Health Coalition and the Rice County Mental Health Collective to advocate for system-level changes with a focus on maximizing chemical and mental health prevention efforts. This group is currently advocating for state funding to develop a care model designed to help individuals manage and prevent future crises.
The mission of the Northfield Healthy Community Initiative is to cultivate a collaborative community that supports, values and empowers youth. They are involved in over 20 local initiatives, convening like-minded organizations and providing them with support to further leverage resources for their programs that benefit youth. Youth have had their own unique experiences and stressors during this pandemic that connection and opportunities like these can help mitigate.
The Rice County Community and Justice Council facilitates productive communication among the parties involved in the county’s criminal justice process. Participants include court administrators, county attorneys, prosecutors, defense attorneys, judges, probation officers and social services. The goal is to create a better Rice County by making informed changes in the system’s policies and processes.
These are all examples of community partnerships. Holistic problems require holistic solutions that can be the result of communication and cooperation among the participating organizations. People are working together across organizations, implementing their individual perspectives and experiences for the benefit of all involved.
While no one thinks of the current pandemic as being positive, it has led us to realize the benefits that result from our reexamining and rebuilding relationships, policies and procedures both within and among organizations. We all share the same goal for our clients: living a life free of violence, pain and trauma and the newfound joy of the life that awaits.