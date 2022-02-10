Following up on the well-attended Forum for Gubernatorial Candidates held last fall, Steele County Republicans invite readers to an Attorney General Candidate Forum to be held on Wednesday, February 23 at the VFW in Owatonna. There is no admission charge. Burgers and beverages will be available for purchase from 6-6:45 pm. At 6:30, you will also have the opportunity to meet and talk with the candidates. The formal program will start at 7 pm. All five candidates have confirmed that they will attend.
This month’s column will introduce you to some of the responsibilities of the Attorney General and to the Republican candidates for the office.
The Attorney General is the chief legal officer as well as the chief law enforcement officer of the state. The role of an attorney general is to serve as counselor to state government agencies and legislatures, and as a representative of the public interest. In 43 states, including Minnesota, the AG is elected by the people. In the other 7 states, the AG is appointed by either the Legislature, Governor, or the State Supreme Court.
The AG is responsible for enforcing state laws. According to the National Association of Attorneys General, the role of attorney general includes the duties on the partial list below:
• Issuing formal opinions to state agencies
• Acting as public advocates in areas such as child support enforcement, consumer protections, antitrust and utility regulation
• Proposing legislation
• Enforcing federal and state environmental laws
• Representing the state and state agencies before the state and federal courts
• Handling criminal appeals and serious statewide criminal prosecutions
• Instituting civil suits on behalf of the state
• Representing the public’s interests in charitable trust and solicitations
• Operating victim compensation programs
There are currently five Republican candidates for the office. I received short biographies from Candidates Schultz, Torgerson, and Wardlow. The information for Candidates Jude and Smith was obtained from their web sites.
Judge Tad Jude
Judge Thaddeus V. “Tad” Jude is a 1977 graduate of the William Mitchell College of Law. He was elected to represent the citizens of the Minnesota 10th Judicial District's Seat 3 (Anoka, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Pine, Sherburne, Washington, and Wright Counties) as a judge in 2010, and was first sworn into office on January 3, 2011. He was re-elected in November of 2016.
Jim Schultz
Jim Schultz is a fifth-generation Minnesotan who grew up in the small town of South Haven, Minnesota. Jim and his wife Molly live in the west metro and are the proud parents of three beautiful little girls. Jim is running for Attorney General as a public servant, not a politician, to ensure public safety and protect Minnesota families, communities, and small businesses. As Attorney General, Jim will work to put criminals in jail, fight violent crime, and oppose government violation of our constitutional rights.
Dennis Smith
Dennis spent many hours of his youth helping his father in his milk truck. He graduated from White Bear Lake High School. Over his teenage years he won multiple national championships in BMX racing. At North Dakota State University, Dennis served as President of Phi Beta Lambda for the entire state of North Dakota and President of Toastmasters in Fargo. Post-graduation Dennis worked for AT&T in a variety of roles, including three years at the worldwide headquarters in New Jersey.
Lynne Torgerson
Lynne Torgerson is running for Minnesota Attorney General. Lynne Torgerson will protect your constitutional rights. She will work to protect you from unconstitutional orders from Governor Walz. She will work to keep businesses open, schools open. She will oppose vaccine mandates and mask mandates. She supports Medical Freedom. She will work to support parental control over curriculum, and opposes CRT. She is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment. She is smart, tough, and gets things done. Support Lynne Torgerson for Minnesota Attorney General!
Doug Wardlow
Doug Wardlow is a constitutional lawyer. As a litigator with Alliance Defending Freedom, Doug fought for free speech and religious liberty in courtrooms across the country. Doug also served in the State House, establishing himself as warrior for conservative principles. Doug ran for Attorney General in 2018, coming within a few points of victory and outpacing the top-of-the-ticket GOP candidates by 8 points. Doug received more votes than any GOP candidate in a midterm in state history. Doug and his wife, Jenny, have three children and live in Prior Lake.
Find out more at the AG Forum. See you on the 23rd.