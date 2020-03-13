In my opinion we no longer have health care in America but disease care. In other words, the American Medical Association and huge pharmaceutical companies treat health problems but seem to no longer cure health problems. A chemical pill is now the go-to health care for many Americans. Anyone watching television now days is bombarded with pharmaceutical companies advertising pills for a host of health problems I've never heard of. The advertiser finishes the commercial with a rapid listing of possible harmful side effects. By the time they're done I'm thinking I'll take my chances with the health problem and maybe investigate other options.
One of the more recent controversies being debated worldwide is the recommendation by health officials to require vaccinating the entire population. They call it “herd immunity,” as if we're a barn full of hogs. Some go so far as to force the population to be vaccinated. This would allegedly make the whole herd of humans disease-free. Also nobody could enter or leave the country unless done worldwide. Hitler must be grinning like a Cheshire cat in the sand box.
Ladies and gentlemen when a government official can force you or your children to be injected with a foreign substance, we have lost a basic human right.
To be perfectly clear I'm not an anti-vaxer. Pure vaccines have helped prevent many diseases. It's what is being added to today's vaccines that are causing concerns by millions of Americans. Human fetal tissue, monkey tissue, aluminum, formaldehyde, a type of mercury and other additives which allegedly enhance the vaccine and prolong the shelf life are what is causing the concerns.
Another baffling claim is that unvaccinated children and adults are infecting those vaccinated. If vaccines are doing what is purported, you should be immune. In fact, a vaccinated person is capable of passing on the disease while building antibodies. If you wish to be vaccinated, by all means do so, but please take the time to ask your provider for the insert that covers all the potential side effects. You may just change your mind.
There are thousands of cases worldwide of parents experiencing adverse reactions to the many vaccines now being advocated for their children. The one causing the most concerns is the MMR vaccine and its possible relationship to autism. It cannot be disputed that autism cases are skyrocketing. It is unbelievable how many children exhibit autism within hours of receiving the MMR shot. You will not convince many of the parents that the reaction was not the result of the vaccination.You will find many doctors who had their own babies develop autism shortly after the shot.
A recent film called "VAXXED: From Cover-up to Catastrophe " can be viewed for free online. It has generated its own controversy between vaccine advocates and those concerned with the side effects. Doctors admit that high fever and sometimes convulsions are fairly common but dispute the autism connection. The film relies on the testimony of a top official with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. William W Thompson, PhD and CDC scientist.
Dr. Thompson claims members of CDC lied and covered up the many credible findings of a correlation between the MMR vaccine and its possible cause of autism. The filmmakers interviewed numerous parents, some of whom were doctors, who are convinced the vaccine caused autism in their babies.
Doreen Granpeasheh, PhD BCBA, working at a clinic at UCLA with autistic children, reported autism cases skyrocketing from 1/15,000 in the early 1990s to 1/100 today. Three symptoms are described as autism: 1) Lack of social communication and interaction; 2) Stereotypic, repetitive, restrictive behavior; and 3) Sensory dysregulation (not hearing what other's hear).
The care involved with these children is astronomical and financially devastating. Eventually once their families are no longer around to do the care they will become wards of the state as many cannot function in society. The cost to taxpayers will reach into the trillions if the rate of autism is not reversed.
This is the first of a two-part column. I will bring forth doctors and others who have investigated the correlation in my next column.