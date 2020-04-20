When I wrote my first draft of this column, we had just finished the first week of distance learning in schools due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was an… interesting week. Actually, it had been an interesting three weeks since Governor Tim Walz shut down school buildings across the state. As you read this, we’ve been out of school for over a month and are starting week four of distance learning.
I think we all knew the shutdown of schools was coming, but it still came as a shock since we had just heard the week before that we would remain in session. I sat at home that Sunday and mourned. This move seemed to indicate that our school buildings will be shut the rest of the year. That caused a cascade of emotions, especially as the parent of a senior in high school. The list of things she’ll miss out on as the school days tick away is immense.
But I had to focus on switching to remote teaching. Actually, I’ve been using the Schoology platform for many years. Nearly every assignment and presentation I give can be found in my various “classrooms” on this website. Students groan when, almost daily, I say, “In Schoology…”
The advantages I’ve found in using this is that it is easily accessible to students who might lose a paper if I hand it out, and parents can also see everything on it through their own account, including papers I correct on that site. There can never be the plaintive cry, “But I turned that in! You must have lost it!” I have yet to find a situation where a student did everything right and the assignment was not submitted.
I also allow kids to redo a lot of work, so when that end-of-quarter scramble begins, it’s easy for them to go back and find something from earlier in the grading period to make some adjustments on and turn in to push them to a higher grade.
But I knew right away that this whole set-up would stink. I enjoy seeing my students. It’s one of the reasons I teach. My day this year has always started with a couple of fantastic groups of kids who make the mornings fun and enriching. And the kids who cause distress at times are important to me. They truly need some guidance through their education and their lives, and that’s what I’m there to do.
Every school is doing things differently. At NRHEG, in the secondary building, we start each week with class meetings online. All my cherubs join me for a breakdown of what’s happening that week. I’ve discovered that kids will get to these sessions early, just to hang out and talk to each other. Since I don’t use the entire class period, many of them will also stick around to continue visiting. That interaction is what is vital in our locked-down world. I’ve also scheduled some other class meetings when there’s a new concept to teach or for presentations.
The rest of the week involves collaborative learning exercises. Since I had been using Schoology extensively, I didn’t have to worry about teaching my kids about new programs; everything we’ve done has been similar to how my classroom has run. The biggest difference is that I’m not right there to answer questions. Still, kids have been really good about emailing me for help. For some, we’ve had some video chats to work through an issue.
And that leads to a couple frustrations. Aside from Schoology crashing during the first few days, something anybody reasonable could have expected, most things have gone pretty well. But when I’m on social media, I see all these complaints from parents about having to teach their children. Huh?
You shouldn’t have to help your children any more than you usually would. Teachers are sitting at their computers all day to help the students. In most cases, it might be better to talk to me than rely on Mom and Dad. (I did have some of these folks in class - better email me!) If you normally work with your child through some math or spelling or whatever, great. But remote learning should be designed to continue teaching.
I’m sure a lot of teachers are like me. Even in normal circumstances, I don’t just work until 4:00. I’m checking email every night and still do. I woke up one Saturday morning to check that all my stars had completed their attendance check-in the previous day and to correct a few stragglers on some assignments that were due.
I think parents’ roles should be the same as they were. Help where you normally would, motivate your kids to get work done, and contact a teacher if there are issues. If you’re working from home, let your child know that things will operate as they have in the past. I’m a believer that routines and schedules should try to stay as close to normal as possible.
While school might be online the rest of the year, the summer is still uncertain. I have a feeling we’ll see a lot of “normal” things change as a result of this crisis. But the thing I can’t wait to return to normal is sitting in my classroom every morning and greeting the kids who arrive. I have a feeling that the smiles will be bigger than usual the next time that happens.
Word of the Month: This month’s word is Pelion, which means a huge, difficult task, as in, “The education community faced a true Pelion when they had to adjust to remote learning for their students.” Impress your friends and confuse your enemies!