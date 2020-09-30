To the editor:
From what I have observed, I believe the coronavirus was handled the very best it could possibly be handled given the info and circumstances at the time. It seems obvious that the surges occurred when crowds did not distance (New York, the riots, the beaches, Sturgis, etc.)
This "nitpicky" criticism isn't worth our time. The Democrats get obsessed with stuff like this when they should be worrying about how their leader (Joe Biden) is going to stand up to the leaders of China, Russia, North Korea and others. It was very unkind to them to make him run; using his well known name, knowing and seeing how tired and afraid he is because he isn't what he used to be due to his aging infirmities. Also, he has definitely caved to the left; the far left.
It is our wonderful freedoms that are at stake here. With government control we will see more bias than ever.
The best we can for people is to help them to help themselves. If we do too much, we take their power and self-esteem away from them.
The South, long after slavery, made African Americans dependent on them in one way or another. It doesn't work. They need jobs where they can make their own way.
I am praying for God to intervene in this election, to make His truths evident in every heart in America, to make his perfect will known and to do his perfect will, and for an honest election. He still does miracles!
Eunice Folland
Owatonna