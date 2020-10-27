To the editor:
Jim Abbe is finishing up his first four years as our commissioner. Jim and the board saved us millions for the new public works building, brought the budget back under control, sold the empty Cedar View building saving hundreds of thousands of dollars annually, implemented a county wide capital needs assessment, all while increasing our rainy-day fund and being under budget 3 of the last 4 years.
In contrast, Mr. Ebeling stated in an interview on Owatonna Live “Straight Talk” on Oct. 13, 2020, that he “gave up his position on the fair board when he was elected to the County Commissioners,” yet according to Jan. 10, 2015 Peoples Press headline, “Corky Ebeling resigns from the Steele County Fair Board after buying beer for his underage cousin.” Hmmm....I re-read the entire article. 1) The cousin had already been turned away from the Beer Garden by those checking IDs at the door. 2) While in a position of authority as a county commissioner and Fair Board president, Mr. Ebeling knowingly and willingly snuck the cousin in the beer garden. 3) He then proceeds to serve his minor relative alcohol. At a minimum, Mr. Ebeling by his actions gave the county, city and Steele County Free Fair a black eye, and as a result it reflects poorly on all of us.
The choice is obvious. Vote to re-elect Jim Abbe as County Commissioner, District 4.
Pat Kenow
Owatonna
This letter is a paid political endorsement