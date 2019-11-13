Over MEA I took my teenagers to Las Vegas. What self-respecting mother takes three teens to the most corruptible city in America? One that has limited resources. Our ultimate destination was the Grand Canyon. Since there are no airports in the Grand Canyon, it was Las Vegas or Phoenix. Las Vegas was cheaper, so that locked it. If a person can pick a time to travel with adolescents, 4:30 AM is a great time. They are tired and too disoriented to even bicker. Also, you can make suggestions, and, in their semi-conscious state, they are more agreeable. “Hey, before we go, empty the dishwasher, feed the dog, paint the bathroom, and remove the popcorn ceiling.”
On our drive to the cities, I went through my list of everything we needed and suddenly, I wondered if my 16-year-old required identification. It’s not as if the government sends me a memo every time they add another regulation. The kid didn’t bring his wallet which is likely intentional, so mom pays for everything. It’s an admirable strategy. “Don’t worry about it,” I tell him. “Worst case scenario, we leave you in the airport for three days. I’ll give you a box and a half of granola bars for nourishment. There is free water available in the bathrooms.” Adolescents appreciate clever wit at the wee hours of the morning.
He didn’t need ID, so we all boarded the plane. We started taxing around the tarmac, and then taxied some more. I wondered if I signed up for a plane that was driving to Nevada. “Isn’t that the interstate?” “Did we just pass a semi?” 45 minutes later, we finally took off. The kids needed sleep but didn’t want to miss the one amenity on a cheap flight; a small drink. It was 8:30 when the beverage cart approached. I tried to persuade them to go with apple cranberry juice. They requested a sprite and a couple of cokes. “I normally don’t let my kids have soda first thing in the morning,” I assured the flight attendant. “Lady, you are taking your impressionable children to Vegas. Your credibility is shot.” She didn’t say that, but probably thinks I feed my kids Pop-Tarts for breakfast.
We took an Uber from the airport. I thought I would be most concerned about what my children would see in Vegas. Rather, I questioned my wisdom in promoting literacy in the home. Honestly, apparently the Federal Communications Commission regulates nothing in Vegas. My kids read signs on taxis and billboards that I am hoping they didn’t fully understand. I didn’t understand them all. Uncomfortable questions were quickly diverted. “Look, those slushy machines are actually daiquiris. Don’t they look delicious?” Hey, sometimes the diversions weren’t well thought out.
The night before we left for Vegas, I searched for things to do and came across a website that said a person should plan to spend two to three days in Vegas and budget $1000 per person, not including flight and hotel. WHAT??? I wasn’t sure how, but I knew there was no way I was spending that kind of money. Las Vegas is famous for their buffets, but I am not paying 25 bucks for a kid to eat a piece of pizza and a cupcake. When I traveled with my family of origin, we ate a lot of lunch meat. I haven’t eaten bologna in 35 years. As we wandered the strip, I realized bringing teenagers to Vegas was brilliant. They are not old enough to engage in gambling, drinking or other sordid activities. I thought we may get out of there without spending my entire mortgage payment.
There was one uneasy moment. My son and I walked to pick up tickets for a magic show. The crowds were increasing, and, cutting through a crowd, we found ourselves approaching a couple of Vegas girls and two bare-chested men. “Hi sweetheart” one says to me. “Hugs are free.” His partner has a twenty in his waistband. “Oh no thank-you,” I say. Whether you pay for it or not, a hug from a complete stranger seems awkward and pathetic. He is likely the age of my adult sons. My teenage son, who witnessed the whole thing, is 15 shades of red. It’s an opportunity for a life lesson. “I don’t really care what you do for employment, but please don’t pay your rent asking middle-aged women for hugs on the street.”
We rented a car for the 4 ½ hour drive to the Grand Canyon. We would have preferred to see the beautiful national park at dawn. However, my kids are too young to drive a rental, so getting up at 3:30 in the morning and driving nine hours seemed ill-advised. We arrived mid-afternoon. The kids were way more impressed with the Grand Canyon than Vegas. And there really was no bickering until the very end. “Who is the wart with their phone’s flashlight on? That is very distracting to the driver,” shrieks one of the kids. “So is screaming in the car, you idiot!” says another. I didn’t say it was perfect.
We took in a couple of shows, ate some great food, and walked over 11 miles one day. I didn’t gamble until waiting at the airport for our flight home. I wanted the kids to see how quickly I could lose ten bucks. I got down right way and then made a little. Walked away when I was up 35 cents. I also got 16 cents from a gambler who felt is wasn’t worth their time to cash that out.
We took discount airlines both ways. Spirit, on the return flight, did an original and clever presentation on the flight safety instructions. My favorite was their announcement that there is a $2000 fine for smoking in the restroom. “If you have $2000, you would be flying Delta,” they exclaimed. I appreciate their self-depreciating humor. I am not a high roller or a VIP. I am a mom who survived taking three kids to Vegas and achieved it without spending even close to a grand per kid.