We saw lower populations of soybean aphid throughout Minnesota during the 2019 growing season. Some possible explanations for those low soybean aphid numbers include extreme cold combined with inconsistent snow cover, and the wet spring conditions with intense storms. The temperatures last winter got low enough that there was potential for aphid mortality, and because the snow was patchy, it is likely that aphids were exposed to the freeing temperatures instead of insulated by the snow. Very heavy rains like we experienced last spring can sometimes knock aphid populations down by literally knocking them off the plants. These weather factors can temporarily reduce aphid populations.
It was nice to have lower aphid numbers last year, especially knowing that we are starting to have fewer insecticide options with which we can manage aphids. However, entomologists at the University of Minnesota are curious if these lower populations of aphids will result in lower populations of one of aphid’s natural enemies.
Natural enemies can help control pest insects by eating the pests or killing them in other ways, which decrease their numbers and can help keep pests in check. The soybean aphid’s most devoted natural enemy is a tiny parasitoid wasp called Aphelinus certus. This diminutive aphid-sized wasp may be especially useful as a biological control agent against soybean aphid because it uses the aphid as a host for its offspring, so it tracks the aphid very closely. The wasp actually lays its eggs inside of aphids. The eggs hatch inside the aphid and the wasp larva lives inside the aphid, killing it from the inside. When the wasp is fully developed, it emerges from the aphid’s corpse as an adult. This whole process results in just a husk of an aphid left behind, known as an “aphid mummy.”
With the generally low aphid numbers throughout Minnesota in 2019, researchers didn’t find Aphelinus certus in many counties. They assume that Aphelinus certus numbers will rebound if soybean aphid numbers increase in 2020, but it will be necessary to scout for the wasp this summer to be sure. There’s a good chance that we might see aphid numbers increase again this year, because we’ve had relatively mild winter conditions and enough snow cover that could insulate the aphids and keep them above lethal temperatures. As of now, this winter may end up favoring soybean aphids for 2020.
However, the snow cover may also be good for our little wasp friend. Studies indicate that Aphelinus certus overwinters in soybean fields, while the soybean aphid overwinters on buckthorn. Reduced tillage or plenty of plant residue may improve the parasitoid's chance of surviving winter, which in turn could help control the aphids. There is ongoing research that examines these relationships and will hopefully inform future management recommendations.
If you are interested in having University of Minnesota researchers visit your soybean fields to monitor populations of soybean aphid and parasitic wasps as part of future surveys, please contact Jonathan Dregni at dreg0005@umn.edu.