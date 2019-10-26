In McGraw-Hill Dictionary of American Idioms and Phrasal Verbs, there is a phrase: There is a time and a place for everything.
The school district feels that this is the time and place for another bond referendum. Opponents to this bond feel that more thought and planning should have been invested in this issue.
A recent op-ed in the People’s Press, titled “We listened to your concerns about the school bond referendum,” was written by the school board. I should like to present the rest of the story for the thoughts provided by the school district.
There is a need: A general consensus amongst most of the community is that something needs to be done to upgrade or replace the current high school. Only ⅓ of the building is 100 years old (about the same age as the Federated and Wells Fargo buildings downtown, and the city hall occupying the old orphanage building in West Hills). The school district keeps forgetting to tell the local constituents that ⅓ of the building is 60 years old (newer than Trinity), and that ⅓ of the building is only 20 years old (we just finished paying for this bond in 2017).
Cost was too high: The new bond asked for $104 million, and for another $8 million to convert the current high school into new district office spaces and possibly a community center. This amount is after a generous donation of over $22 million from local businesses. In addition, Federated is willing to donate the land.
After all the work that the school district task force put in to plan for a 340,000-square-feet school for 1,700 students, the school board and superintendent have arbitrarily decided that we only need a 300,000-square-feet building for 1,600 students. The superintendent stated at a school board work session, that if necessary, the district could come back in 10 or 15 years and ask for more money to add on.
Tax impact was too high: The two reasons the cost has come down is because the school district is asking for less space for fewer students, and stretching the payment out to 25 years. The net result of this time period is that the community will pay an extra $20 million in interest to save the average tax payer about 1.5% of their total tax bill (about $40 a year for a $175 thousand home). A survey conducted by Leatherman and Associates determined that the community would be more receptive to paying from $0 to $8 dollars a month, on average, in property taxes. What I found most interesting was the survey, which is hidden the July 23, 2019 school board minutes, did not include a single question, per guidance from the school district, concerning revitalizing the old high school. This brings the total cost $263 million of the current bond and potential new bond to much more money than the May referendum $243 million would have us pay. The school district also seems to have forgotten that Mr. Elstad has publicly stated he plans on asking for more money on the November 2020 bond referendum.
Reuse of the current high school: Everyone will acknowledge that the old high school has many shortcomings for the future of educating our students. As the district clearly stated, the cost of repair for the old high school was confirmed (their words, not mine, a term that I agree with) by Krause-Anderson. Although we recognize that K-As numbers to be accurate based on the information they had to work with, I submit that the budget number was based on the subjective facility evaluation conducted by Wold. The community had asked for another architectural firm to come in an access the needs of the old high school. In Wolds write up (available from the school district) there were a large number of high dollar items that in Wald’s opinion were past their service life (would you replace your heater because it was past its service life- typically its warranty period). They also listed the electrical systems in several of the buildings as old and dangerous. When this issue was brought up to Wold, their response was that the wiring distribution system was not really dangerous, but that the wiring was old. I submit that another architectural firm would have had a possibly different estimate of issues that needed to be corrected to bring the old high school up to modern education standards.
What will we get for our money: First, I submit a lot of long-term debt for a school building that could possibly see a continuing decline in student population due to charter schools, on line classes, concurrently enrolled college students, and minimal population growth. It has been established in test results that there is no correlation between new buildings and improved education. Federated had offered to pay for the land and a tentative layout of the school facilities has been published in the OPP. The school wants to develop a Careers Pathway program to introduce students to various trades and skills for our graduating students, yet the automotive program has not existed for the past 4 years.
Mr. Elstad stated that if a lower interest rate could be procured, that the bond period might be shortened. Since the school board will have to present another revenue bond in November 2020, I see little likelihood for this to happen. After the maintenance bond 4 years ago, the board approved spending over $4.6 million (approximately $3.9 million for student desks and other student related furniture per Amanda Heilman) after donating some of the old furniture to other organizations, then throwing the rest in construction dump trucks and hauling it out to the dump. No effort was ever made to offer this furniture to the community. With this in mind, once again the school board is asking us to believe that they will be good managers of our economic resources.
I feel that the school board does take their position on this issue very seriously, but they seemed to have forgotten that Prior Planning Prevents Poor Performance. I submit that had the school not been is such a rush, that a well-planned bond could have been prepared for early next spring.