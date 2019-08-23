Praise and thank God in the Spirit and with your understanding also for all the abundant blessings that He has and is giving you; thank Him for what He’ll be doing in the future (John 3:16, Psalms 103:1-5, II Timothy 1:7, Romans 5:1-12, Galatians 3:13-14, Deuteronomy 28:1-14, Malachi 3:10-12, Philippians 1:3-6, John 14:27, Galatians 5:22, Ephesians 6:10-20, I Corinthians chapters 11-13, Psalms 100, 104, 105:1-11, Psalms 91, Proverbs 31:10-31, Psalms 128, Psalms 127:3)!
Tell God that you are submitting your total life to Him, spirit, soul and body, and also your time, talents, treasures and tongue, and that you are bending your will to His perfect will (Romans 12:1-2, I Thessalonians 5:23-24, James 4:7-8, Philippians 2:12-13, Proverbs 3:1-6, Psalms 40:8, Philippians 2:12-16, I Chronicles 28:9-10).
Pray for the angels to surround and protect you and your family, and all of your property. Dispatch the ministering angels to carry out your words (Psalms 91, Psalms 34:7, Hebrews 1:13-14).
Ask God for Christ’s wisdom and knowledge in each and very situation that comes up during the day (James 1:5-8, John 14:25-26, John 16:13-14, John 10:3-4, Colossians 3:16-17, Psalms 138:8, Proverbs chapters 2-4)
Ask God to fill and maintain you with His Holy Spirit to overflowing like an endless stream so that your soul may be set aglow to bring a blazing light in to this dark and decaying world (Acts 1:8, Jude 20:21, Ephesians 5:18-21, Galatians 5:22-25, I Corinthians 6:19-20, Acts 2:4, 37-39, Luke 11:13, Ephesians 3:16-21, Colossians 1:9-14, Psalms 51:10-13).
Tell God that you;re putting on, in faith, His whole armor before battle then stand strong in the victory of the Lord (Ephesians 6:10-20, I Thessalonians 5:8-10, Romans 13:14)
Ask God for forgiveness for your sins (name them specifically) and then accept His cleansing and forgiveness by the blood of the lamb, Jesus Christ. Forgive others that have sinned against you, even if it takes 70x7. Remember, one must forgive others before God can forgive you your sins. If you cannot forgive someone, ask Jesus to help you to forgive. It was Jesus, the sinless one, who forgave all sins as He hung on the cruel cross (Ephesians 1:7-8, Proverbs 28:13-14, Romans 12:14-21, Colossians 3:13, Ephesians 4:31-32).
Ask God to open your heart and mind to fully understand the Holy Scriptures so that you may learn, love and live the Word, and be a radiant Light of the Spoken Word in this darkened world. And as you study and meditate upon the written word, always remember that there is victory in verse, a promise for every problem. (I Corinthians 1:19-20, Colossians 3:16, Romans 12:2-3, Proverbs 4:21-22, James 1:5-8).
As God for a sharp discernment between good and evil, so that your spiritual eyes may be opened to the wiles and the tactics of the devil, the wicked one and the enemy of God and mankind. Then love good, and hate evil. (Romans 12:9-10, Psalms 45:7, III John 1:11, I Thessalonians 5:21-22, Psalms 97:10, I Peter 3:9, Isaiah 5:20).
Since all manner of evil results from envy and strife, bind and cast out envy and strife from your home, church, school, place of work, etc. Just as the Father and the Son, Jesus Christ, are united, ask for this very same unity in your life. But in order to obtain and maintain this unity, one must at times put a temporary blockade over one’s mouth before negative, harsh words are spoken. Truly one shuts the door to strife when one shuts his mouth when feeling “out of sorts” for one reason or another. (James 3:16, Proverbs 18:21, Colossians 3:12-14, Ephesians 4:29, II Timothy 2:23-25, Proverbs 16:24, 15:1. James 1:19, Proverbs 29:11).
Ask God for His wisdom, strength, and peace as you walk in and through the hard times of trials, troubles, tests and tears (John 16:33, II Corinthians 4:8-9, II Timothy 1:7, Colossians 3:15, Isaiah 49:13-19, Psalms 116:8-11, 16-19, Hebrews 8:10, Isaiah 54:17, Psalms 27:1, I John 4:4, John 14:27, John 16:13, Ephesians 6:6, Psalms 46:1-3, James 1:2-4, Romans 8:31, Isaiah 26:3).
Lift up to the Father all of your specific needs. Leave them, don’t take them back! Then thank Him for working them out for you, according to His own way, His own time and His own season. Then stand fast, being faithful and patient (Philippians 4:6-7, 19, I John 5:14-15, I Peter 5:7, Psalms 55:22, Psalms 138:8, I Corinthians 16:13, Ephesians 6:13)